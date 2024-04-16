scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS

Feedback

Suzlon Energy Share Price LIVE: Stock falls 0.49% in afternoon trade; what’s next?

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 16, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Price Live: The Suzlon Energy Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Suzlon Energy Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹42.15, up 3.06%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹50.60 and ₹7.90 in the last one year. At last count, the Suzlon Energy Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹56.87 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Suzlon Energy Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 16, 2024 Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 16, 2024
16 Apr 2024, 1:16:42 PM IST

Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today

16 Apr 2024, 1:02:33 PM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low

Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.90. At last count, the stock was down 0.61% at ₹40.50.
16 Apr 2024, 12:48:19 PM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Summary

16 Apr 2024, 12:32:09 PM IST

Mid Cap comparison of Suzlon Energy Ltd with peer listed stocks

16 Apr 2024, 12:03:45 PM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹0.51, Suzlon Energy Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 79.78 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 16.20 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 Apr 2024, 11:47:31 AM IST

Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today

16 Apr 2024, 11:31:17 AM IST

10,413,187 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands

The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 10,413,187 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 11:19:09 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,042.21, Nifty at 22,198.95 at 11:14 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 357.57 points to 73,042.21 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 73.55 to 22,198.95 points as of 11:14 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd versus peer group stocks

16 Apr 2024, 10:46:44 AM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Suzlon Energy Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 7,623,408.
16 Apr 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd stock up 0.13% in 5 days

While the Suzlon Energy Ltd share gained 2.16% today, the scip is up 16.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 62.81% and one-year return of 395.6%.
16 Apr 2024, 10:03:54 AM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

Suzlon Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.37% intraday against a 0.37% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
16 Apr 2024, 9:49:41 AM IST

Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today

16 Apr 2024, 9:33:29 AM IST

Want to know how Suzlon Energy Ltd's cash flows look like? See below

16 Apr 2024, 9:06:28 AM IST

How Suzlon Energy Ltd performed in last 4 quarters

16 Apr 2024, 8:30:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Suzlon Energy Ltd. The Suzlon Energy Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Suzlon Energy Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹42.15, up 3.06%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹50.60 and ₹7.90 in the last one year. At last count, the Suzlon Energy Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹56.87 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Suzlon Energy Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.



NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
Advertisement