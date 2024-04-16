Suzlon Energy Share Price LIVE: Stock falls 0.49% in afternoon trade; what’s next?

16 Apr 2024, 1:16:42 PM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.90. At last count, the stock was down 0.61% at ₹40.50.
At earnings per share of ₹0.51, Suzlon Energy Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 79.78 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 16.20 times its price-to-book ratio.
10,413,187 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 10,413,187 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,042.21, Nifty at 22,198.95 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 357.57 points to 73,042.21 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 73.55 to 22,198.95 points as of 11:14 IST.
The total volume of Suzlon Energy Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 7,623,408.
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock up 0.13% in 5 days
While the Suzlon Energy Ltd share gained 2.16% today, the scip is up 16.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 62.81% and one-year return of 395.6%.
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.37% intraday against a 0.37% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Suzlon Energy Ltd. The Suzlon Energy Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Suzlon Energy Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹42.15, up 3.06%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹50.60 and ₹7.90 in the last one year. At last count, the Suzlon Energy Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹56.87 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Suzlon Energy Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.