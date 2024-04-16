Suzlon Energy Share Price LIVE: Stock falls 0.49% in afternoon trade; what’s next?

16 Apr 2024, 8:30:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Suzlon Energy Ltd. The Suzlon Energy Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Suzlon Energy Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹42.15, up 3.06%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹50.60 and ₹7.90 in the last one year. At last count, the Suzlon Energy Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹56.87 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Suzlon Energy Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.