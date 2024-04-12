Tata Consultancy Services Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.48% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

12 Apr 2024, 3:42:33 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares close at ₹4,003.80, up 0.45%
12 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd closed at ₹4,003.80, up 0.42%. The day's high was ₹4,013.35 and low was ₹3,945.50, and the total traded volume stood at 4,354,034.
12 Apr 2024, 3:16:19 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 3:12:17 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,275.33, Nifty at 22,522.90 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 762.82 points to 74,275.33 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 230.90 to 22,522.90 points as of 15:10 IST.
12 Apr 2024, 3:02:12 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 2:46:03 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 2:31:55 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.04%; m-cap at 14.41 Lakh Crore
The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has lost 0.43% in 1 day, lost 1.1% in the 1 week, gained 1.22% in 1 month, gained 13.32% 3 months, gained 13.17% in 6 months, gained 11.8% in 1 year, gained 5.29% in 3 years, and gained 15.1% in 5 years.
12 Apr 2024, 2:17:49 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,254.75 and 52-week low of ₹3,070.25. At last count, the stock was down 0.15% at ₹3,986.50.
12 Apr 2024, 1:47:31 PM IST
2,580,670 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 2,580,670 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
12 Apr 2024, 1:33:20 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
12 Apr 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 1:03:06 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,254.75 and 52-week low of ₹3,070.25. At last count, the stock was down 0.14% at ₹3,984.60.
12 Apr 2024, 12:46:56 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 12:32:50 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd with peer listed stocks
12 Apr 2024, 12:00:33 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹124.00, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 32.12 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 14.32 times its price-to-book ratio.
12 Apr 2024, 11:48:28 AM IST
12 Apr 2024, 11:32:21 AM IST
1,728,087 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 1,728,087 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
12 Apr 2024, 11:18:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,680.88, Nifty at 22,659.40 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 357.27 points to 74,680.88 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 94.40 to 22,659.40 points as of 11:15 IST.
12 Apr 2024, 11:02:07 AM IST
12 Apr 2024, 10:47:57 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 1,494,723.
12 Apr 2024, 10:15:40 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock up 1.1% in 5 days
While the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share gained 0.43% today, the scip is up 1.22% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 13.17% and one-year return of 11.8%.