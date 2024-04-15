Tata Consultancy Services Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.51% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 Apr 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares close at ₹3,940.80, down 1.51%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
15 Apr 2024, 3:31:20 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd closed at ₹3,940.80, down 1.54%. The day's high was ₹4,064.20 and low was ₹3,919.05, and the total traded volume stood at 4,199,540.
15 Apr 2024, 3:17:12 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share price chart today
15 Apr 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,402.75, Nifty at 22,302.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 842.15 points to 73,402.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 217.05 to 22,302.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
15 Apr 2024, 3:03:02 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd SWOT Analysis
15 Apr 2024, 2:46:50 PM IST
Here's how Tata Consultancy Services Ltd price chart looks like today
15 Apr 2024, 2:32:43 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.93%; m-cap at 14.20 Lakh Crore
The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has lost 0.43% in 1 day, lost 1.1% in the 1 week, gained 1.22% in 1 month, gained 13.32% 3 months, gained 13.17% in 6 months, gained 11.8% in 1 year, gained 5.29% in 3 years, and gained 15.1% in 5 years.
15 Apr 2024, 2:16:32 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,254.75 and 52-week low of ₹3,070.25. At last count, the stock was down 1.26% at ₹3,925.00.
15 Apr 2024, 1:48:15 PM IST
2,949,538 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 2,949,538 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 Apr 2024, 1:31:54 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
15 Apr 2024, 1:15:45 PM IST
Here's how Tata Consultancy Services Ltd price chart looks like today
15 Apr 2024, 1:03:38 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,254.75 and 52-week low of ₹3,070.25. At last count, the stock was down 0.63% at ₹3,973.60.
15 Apr 2024, 12:47:25 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Stock Summary
15 Apr 2024, 12:31:14 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd with peer listed stocks
15 Apr 2024, 12:02:57 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹124.00, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 32.26 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 14.38 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 Apr 2024, 11:48:48 AM IST
Here's how Tata Consultancy Services Ltd price chart looks like today
15 Apr 2024, 11:32:39 AM IST
2,423,388 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 2,423,388 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 Apr 2024, 11:18:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,745.83, Nifty at 22,424.55 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 499.07 points to 73,745.83 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 94.85 to 22,424.55 points as of 11:14 IST.
15 Apr 2024, 11:00:19 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd versus peer group stocks
15 Apr 2024, 10:48:13 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,843,740.
15 Apr 2024, 10:15:52 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock up 1.1% in 5 days
While the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share gained 0.43% today, the scip is up 1.22% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 13.17% and one-year return of 11.8%.