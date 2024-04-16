Tata Consultancy Services Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.73% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 Apr 2024, 3:42:36 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares close at ₹3,875.95, down 1.82%
16 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd closed at ₹3,875.95, down 1.74%. The day's high was ₹3,928.70 and low was ₹3,862.85, and the total traded volume stood at 3,051,177.
16 Apr 2024, 3:16:16 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 3:12:14 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,872.26, Nifty at 22,115.45 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 527.52 points to 72,872.26 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 157.05 to 22,115.45 points as of 15:09 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 3:02:08 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 2:47:54 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 2:33:42 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.74%; m-cap at 14.01 Lakh Crore
The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has lost 0.43% in 1 day, lost 1.1% in the 1 week, gained 1.22% in 1 month, gained 13.32% 3 months, gained 13.17% in 6 months, gained 11.8% in 1 year, gained 5.29% in 3 years, and gained 15.1% in 5 years.
16 Apr 2024, 2:21:31 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,254.75 and 52-week low of ₹3,070.25. At last count, the stock was down 1.55% at ₹3,868.60.
16 Apr 2024, 1:47:08 PM IST
1,826,367 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 1,826,367 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 1:32:55 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
16 Apr 2024, 1:16:42 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 1:02:33 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,254.75 and 52-week low of ₹3,070.25. At last count, the stock was down 1.34% at ₹3,888.05.
16 Apr 2024, 12:48:19 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 12:32:09 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 12:03:45 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹126.88, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 31.07 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 15.77 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 Apr 2024, 11:47:31 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 11:31:17 AM IST
959,214 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 959,214 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 11:19:09 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,042.21, Nifty at 22,198.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 357.57 points to 73,042.21 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 73.55 to 22,198.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 10:46:44 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 748,330.
16 Apr 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock down 1.1% in 5 days
While the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share lost 0.43% today, the scip is down 1.22% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 13.17% and one-year return of 11.8%.