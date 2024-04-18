Tata Consultancy Services Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.11% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

18 Apr 2024, 3:41:15 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares close at ₹3,871.00, down 0.11%
18 Apr 2024, 3:31:07 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd closed at ₹3,869.00, down 0.51%. The day's high was ₹3,936.00 and low was ₹3,850.00, and the total traded volume stood at 3,405,654.
18 Apr 2024, 3:16:56 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 3:12:53 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,481.23, Nifty at 22,040.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 462.45 points to 72,481.23 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 107.50 to 22,040.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 3:02:47 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd SWOT Analysis
18 Apr 2024, 2:48:37 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 2:32:22 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.65%; m-cap at 14.10 Lakh Crore
The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has lost 0.43% in 1 day, lost 1.1% in the 1 week, gained 1.22% in 1 month, gained 13.32% 3 months, gained 13.17% in 6 months, gained 11.8% in 1 year, gained 5.29% in 3 years, and gained 15.1% in 5 years.
18 Apr 2024, 2:16:09 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,254.75 and 52-week low of ₹3,070.25. At last count, the stock was up 0.60% at ₹3,897.10.
18 Apr 2024, 1:47:40 PM IST
2,238,332 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 2,238,332 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 1:33:25 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
18 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 1:03:01 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,254.75 and 52-week low of ₹3,070.25. At last count, the stock was up 1.13% at ₹3,913.10.
18 Apr 2024, 12:48:23 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Stock Summary
18 Apr 2024, 12:33:44 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd with peer listed stocks
18 Apr 2024, 12:03:26 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹126.88, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 30.52 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 15.49 times its price-to-book ratio.
18 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
18 Apr 2024, 11:33:06 AM IST
0 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 0 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 11:16:55 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,345.10, Nifty at 22,193.60 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 401.42 points to 73,345.10 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.70 to 22,193.60 points as of 11:14 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 11:02:48 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd versus peer group stocks
18 Apr 2024, 10:46:38 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 948,398.
18 Apr 2024, 10:18:12 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock up 1.1% in 5 days
While the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share gained 0.43% today, the scip is up 1.22% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 13.17% and one-year return of 11.8%.
18 Apr 2024, 10:01:57 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.61% intraday against a 0.61% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
18 Apr 2024, 9:45:49 AM IST
18 Apr 2024, 9:33:43 AM IST
Want to know how Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
18 Apr 2024, 9:03:19 AM IST
How Tata Consultancy Services Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
18 Apr 2024, 8:49:08 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,399.78 points lower at 845.12, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 0.00 points to settle at 22,272.50.
18 Apr 2024, 8:32:54 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Apr 16, 2024,Tata Consultancy Services Ltd`s stock closed 1.74% lower at ₹3,872.80. The 52-week low stood at ₹3,070.25, and the 52-week high reached ₹4,254.75.
18 Apr 2024, 8:02:31 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹3,862.85 and went up to a high of ₹3,928.70 during the previous trading session on Apr 16, 2024.
18 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹3,872.80, down 1.74%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹4,254.75 and ₹3,070.25 in the last one year. At last count, the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹14.01 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
