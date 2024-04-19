scorecardresearch
Business Today
Tata Consultancy Services Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.99% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 19, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Stock Price Highlights: That’s all for today, investors. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares settled the session at ₹3,819.15 on NSE, down 0.74%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock commanded a m-cap of ₹13.87 Lakh Crore at loss. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today’s AI generated LIVE BLOGs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!

19 Apr 2024, 3:40:21 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares close at ₹3,822.15, down 0.99%

19 Apr 2024, 3:32:16 PM IST

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd closed at ₹3,822.15, down 0.96%. The day's high was ₹3,852.55 and low was ₹3,800.90, and the total traded volume stood at 2,957,199.
19 Apr 2024, 3:18:03 PM IST

19 Apr 2024, 3:11:56 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,003.33, Nifty at 22,131.55 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 514.34 points to 73,003.33 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 135.70 to 22,131.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
19 Apr 2024, 3:01:47 PM IST

19 Apr 2024, 2:47:39 PM IST

19 Apr 2024, 2:33:26 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.55%; m-cap at 13.90 Lakh Crore

The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has lost 0.43% in 1 day, lost 1.1% in the 1 week, gained 1.22% in 1 month, gained 13.32% 3 months, gained 13.17% in 6 months, gained 11.8% in 1 year, gained 5.29% in 3 years, and gained 15.1% in 5 years.
19 Apr 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,254.75 and 52-week low of ₹3,071.50. At last count, the stock was down 0.39% at ₹3,838.00.
19 Apr 2024, 1:46:50 PM IST

1,825,403 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares change hands

The IT - Software company saw 1,825,403 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Apr 2024, 1:30:32 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings

Here’s how Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
19 Apr 2024, 1:16:23 PM IST

19 Apr 2024, 1:02:15 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,254.75 and 52-week low of ₹3,071.50. At last count, the stock was down 0.84% at ₹3,829.25.
19 Apr 2024, 12:48:01 PM IST

19 Apr 2024, 12:01:26 PM IST

At earnings per share of ₹126.88, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 30.45 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 15.45 times its price-to-book ratio.
19 Apr 2024, 11:47:18 AM IST

19 Apr 2024, 11:33:10 AM IST

991,159 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares change hands

The IT - Software company saw 991,159 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Apr 2024, 11:23:00 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,139.69, Nifty at 21,858.55 at 11:20 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 349.30 points to 72,139.69 at 11:20 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 137.30 to 21,858.55 points as of 11:20 IST.
19 Apr 2024, 11:02:47 AM IST

19 Apr 2024, 10:48:37 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 0.
19 Apr 2024, 10:18:08 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock down 1.1% in 5 days

While the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share lost 0.43% today, the scip is down 1.22% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 13.17% and one-year return of 11.8%.
19 Apr 2024, 10:03:56 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares underperform Sensex

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 1.32% intraday against a 1.32% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
19 Apr 2024, 9:47:45 AM IST

19 Apr 2024, 9:31:33 AM IST

19 Apr 2024, 9:03:12 AM IST

19 Apr 2024, 8:46:57 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell

In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,943.68 points lower at 456.10, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 0.00 points to settle at 22,147.90.
19 Apr 2024, 8:32:46 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high

On Apr 18, 2024,Tata Consultancy Services Ltd`s stock closed 0.28% lower at ₹3,862.00. The 52-week low stood at ₹3,071.50, and the 52-week high reached ₹4,254.75.
19 Apr 2024, 8:02:23 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session

The price of the stock reached a low of ₹3,850.00 and went up to a high of ₹3,936.00 during the previous trading session on Apr 18, 2024.
19 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹3,862.00, down 0.28%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹4,254.75 and ₹3,071.50 in the last one year. At last count, the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹13.97 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.



NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
