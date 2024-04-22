Tata Consultancy Services Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.24% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

22 Apr 2024, 3:43:44 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares close at ₹3,875.90, up 1.24%
22 Apr 2024, 3:33:40 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd closed at ₹3,875.35, up 1.01%. The day's high was ₹3,878.00 and low was ₹3,812.00, and the total traded volume stood at 1,728,665.
22 Apr 2024, 3:17:32 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share price chart today
22 Apr 2024, 3:13:29 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,576.57, Nifty at 22,316.85 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 488.24 points to 73,576.57 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 169.85 to 22,316.85 points as of 15:09 IST.
22 Apr 2024, 3:03:25 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd SWOT Analysis
22 Apr 2024, 2:47:17 PM IST
Here's how Tata Consultancy Services Ltd price chart looks like today
22 Apr 2024, 2:33:12 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.47%; m-cap at 13.91 Lakh Crore
The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has lost 0.43% in 1 day, lost 1.1% in the 1 week, gained 1.22% in 1 month, gained 13.32% 3 months, gained 13.17% in 6 months, gained 11.8% in 1 year, gained 5.29% in 3 years, and gained 15.1% in 5 years.
22 Apr 2024, 2:17:04 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,254.75 and 52-week low of ₹3,078.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.42% at ₹3,843.00.
22 Apr 2024, 1:48:50 PM IST
1,205,078 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 1,205,078 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
22 Apr 2024, 1:32:40 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
22 Apr 2024, 1:16:02 PM IST
Here's how Tata Consultancy Services Ltd price chart looks like today
22 Apr 2024, 1:01:51 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,254.75 and 52-week low of ₹3,078.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.50% at ₹3,840.90.
22 Apr 2024, 12:49:44 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Stock Summary
22 Apr 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd with peer listed stocks
22 Apr 2024, 12:01:10 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹126.88, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 30.17 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 15.34 times its price-to-book ratio.
22 Apr 2024, 11:47:01 AM IST
Here's how Tata Consultancy Services Ltd price chart looks like today
22 Apr 2024, 11:32:54 AM IST
673,635 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 673,635 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
22 Apr 2024, 11:18:44 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,465.86, Nifty at 22,279.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 377.53 points to 73,465.86 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 132.05 to 22,279.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
22 Apr 2024, 11:02:37 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd versus peer group stocks
22 Apr 2024, 10:48:27 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 519,636.
22 Apr 2024, 10:15:52 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock up 1.1% in 5 days
While the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share gained 0.43% today, the scip is up 1.22% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 13.17% and one-year return of 11.8%.
22 Apr 2024, 10:03:46 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.07% intraday against a 0.07% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
22 Apr 2024, 9:45:33 AM IST
Here's how Tata Consultancy Services Ltd price chart looks like today
22 Apr 2024, 9:33:25 AM IST
Want to know how Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
22 Apr 2024, 9:03:00 AM IST
How Tata Consultancy Services Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
22 Apr 2024, 8:46:46 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,488.99 points lower at 454.69, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 0.00 points to settle at 21,995.85.
22 Apr 2024, 8:32:35 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Apr 19, 2024,Tata Consultancy Services Ltd`s stock closed 0.28% lower at ₹3,862.00. The 52-week low stood at ₹3,071.50, and the 52-week high reached ₹4,254.75.
22 Apr 2024, 8:02:14 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹3,850.00 and went up to a high of ₹3,936.00 during the previous trading session on Apr 19, 2024.
22 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹3,826.20, down 0.93%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹4,254.75 and ₹3,078.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹13.84 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
