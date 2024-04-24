Tata Consultancy Services Share Price LIVE: Stock up 1.22% in last one month; What you should know

24 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹3,874.70, up 0.26%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹4,254.75 and ₹3,126.15 in the last one year. At last count, the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹14.02 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.