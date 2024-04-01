Tata Elxsi Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.50% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

01 Apr 2024, 3:42:07 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares close at ₹7,760.05, down 0.41%
01 Apr 2024, 3:31:51 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd closed at ₹7,760.05, down 0.53%. The day's high was ₹7,858.00 and low was ₹7,725.40, and the total traded volume stood at 78,538.
01 Apr 2024, 3:17:43 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 3:13:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,987.60, Nifty at 22,460.25 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.25 points to 73,987.60 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 133.35 to 22,460.25 points as of 15:10 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 3:03:34 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd SWOT Analysis
01 Apr 2024, 2:47:22 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 2:33:10 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.55%; m-cap at 48.22 Thousand Crore
The Tata Elxsi Ltd stock has gained 1.44% in 1 day, gained 1.04% in the 1 week, gained 2.52% in 1 month, lost 11.11% 3 months, gained 7.71% in 6 months, gained 31.37% in 1 year, gained 42.53% in 3 years, and gained 52.03% in 5 years.
01 Apr 2024, 2:16:56 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹9,200.00 and 52-week low of ₹5,900.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.44% at ₹7,746.70.
01 Apr 2024, 1:48:37 PM IST
47,083 Tata Elxsi Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 47,083 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
01 Apr 2024, 1:16:10 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 1:01:58 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 12:45:49 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock Summary
01 Apr 2024, 12:31:39 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Tata Elxsi Ltd with peer listed stocks
01 Apr 2024, 12:03:14 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹127.98, Tata Elxsi Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 60.79 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 23.11 times its price-to-book ratio.
01 Apr 2024, 11:49:00 AM IST
01 Apr 2024, 11:32:51 AM IST
01 Apr 2024, 11:18:41 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,000.77, Nifty at 22,477.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 349.42 points to 74,000.77 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.15 to 22,477.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 11:02:32 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd versus peer group stocks
01 Apr 2024, 10:46:20 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Elxsi Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 0.
01 Apr 2024, 10:17:59 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd stock up 1.04% in 5 days
While the Tata Elxsi Ltd share gained 1.44% today, the scip is up 2.52% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 7.71% and one-year return of 31.37%.
01 Apr 2024, 10:01:47 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.33% intraday against a 0.33% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.