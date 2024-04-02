Tata Elxsi Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.58% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 Apr 2024, 3:43:14 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares close at ₹7,702.95, down 0.58%
02 Apr 2024, 3:33:04 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd closed at ₹7,702.95, down 0.58%. The day's high was ₹7,769.90 and low was ₹7,645.00, and the total traded volume stood at 93,031.
02 Apr 2024, 3:18:51 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd share price chart today
02 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,868.77, Nifty at 22,433.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 145.78 points to 73,868.77 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 28.65 to 22,433.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 3:02:40 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd SWOT Analysis
02 Apr 2024, 2:46:29 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.46%; m-cap at 48.01 Thousand Crore
The Tata Elxsi Ltd stock has gained 1.44% in 1 day, gained 1.04% in the 1 week, gained 2.52% in 1 month, lost 11.11% 3 months, gained 7.71% in 6 months, gained 31.37% in 1 year, gained 42.53% in 3 years, and gained 52.03% in 5 years.
02 Apr 2024, 2:18:04 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹9,200.00 and 52-week low of ₹5,975.25. At last count, the stock was down 0.52% at ₹7,705.95.
02 Apr 2024, 1:47:42 PM IST
72,071 Tata Elxsi Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 72,071 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 1:17:14 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 1:01:02 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 12:48:55 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock Summary
02 Apr 2024, 12:30:41 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Tata Elxsi Ltd with peer listed stocks
02 Apr 2024, 12:04:17 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹127.98, Tata Elxsi Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 60.50 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 23.00 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 Apr 2024, 11:46:03 AM IST
02 Apr 2024, 11:33:53 AM IST
02 Apr 2024, 11:17:37 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,851.16, Nifty at 22,400.75 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 163.39 points to 73,851.16 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 61.25 to 22,400.75 points as of 11:14 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 11:03:22 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd versus peer group stocks
02 Apr 2024, 10:47:09 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Elxsi Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 51,475.
02 Apr 2024, 10:16:17 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd stock down 1.04% in 5 days
While the Tata Elxsi Ltd share lost 1.44% today, the scip is down 2.52% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 7.71% and one-year return of 31.37%.
02 Apr 2024, 10:01:46 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.51% intraday against a 0.51% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.