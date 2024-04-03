Tata Elxsi Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.74% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 Apr 2024, 3:42:37 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares close at ₹8,012.00, up 3.74%
03 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd closed at ₹8,012.00, up 3.65%. The day's high was ₹8,106.00 and low was ₹7,666.00, and the total traded volume stood at 621,687.
03 Apr 2024, 3:16:34 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 3:12:31 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,858.03, Nifty at 22,448.90 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 45.88 points to 73,858.03 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 4.40 to 22,448.90 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd SWOT Analysis
03 Apr 2024, 2:48:11 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 2:31:52 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 4.16%; m-cap at 49.96 Thousand Crore
The Tata Elxsi Ltd stock has gained 1.44% in 1 day, gained 1.04% in the 1 week, gained 2.52% in 1 month, lost 11.11% 3 months, gained 7.71% in 6 months, gained 31.37% in 1 year, gained 42.53% in 3 years, and gained 52.03% in 5 years.
03 Apr 2024, 2:17:44 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹9,200.00 and 52-week low of ₹5,975.25. At last count, the stock was up 4.12% at ₹8,022.20.
03 Apr 2024, 1:47:24 PM IST
512,922 Tata Elxsi Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 512,922 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹9,200.00 and 52-week low of ₹5,975.25. At last count, the stock was up 4.76% at ₹8,079.60.
03 Apr 2024, 12:48:36 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock Summary
03 Apr 2024, 12:34:28 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Tata Elxsi Ltd with peer listed stocks
03 Apr 2024, 12:03:57 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹127.98, Tata Elxsi Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 60.79 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 23.11 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
03 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
03 Apr 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,929.36, Nifty at 22,427.80 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 25.45 points to 73,929.36 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 25.50 to 22,427.80 points as of 11:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 11:01:10 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd versus peer group stocks
03 Apr 2024, 10:47:01 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Elxsi Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 99,689.
03 Apr 2024, 10:16:41 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd stock down 1.04% in 5 days
While the Tata Elxsi Ltd share lost 1.44% today, the scip is down 2.52% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 7.71% and one-year return of 31.37%.
03 Apr 2024, 10:02:32 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.17% intraday against a 0.17% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.