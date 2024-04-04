scorecardresearch
Tata Elxsi Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.15% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 04, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock Price Live: The Tata Elxsi Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Tata Elxsi Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹7,997.90, up 3.85%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹9,200.00 and ₹6,020.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Tata Elxsi Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹49.81 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Tata Elxsi Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

04 Apr 2024, 3:41:56 PM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd shares close at ₹8,027.50, up 0.15%

04 Apr 2024, 3:31:47 PM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd closed at ₹8,021.00, up 0.53%. The day's high was ₹8,195.00 and low was ₹7,985.00, and the total traded volume stood at 224,548.
04 Apr 2024, 3:17:38 PM IST

04 Apr 2024, 3:01:19 PM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd SWOT Analysis

04 Apr 2024, 2:47:10 PM IST

04 Apr 2024, 2:32:55 PM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.96%; m-cap at 50.29 Thousand Crore

The Tata Elxsi Ltd stock has gained 1.44% in 1 day, gained 1.04% in the 1 week, gained 2.52% in 1 month, lost 11.11% 3 months, gained 7.71% in 6 months, gained 31.37% in 1 year, gained 42.53% in 3 years, and gained 52.03% in 5 years.
04 Apr 2024, 2:16:40 PM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd: 52-week high & low

Tata Elxsi Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹9,200.00 and 52-week low of ₹6,020.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.65% at ₹8,068.60.
04 Apr 2024, 1:48:20 PM IST

149,720 Tata Elxsi Ltd shares change hands

The IT - Software company saw 149,720 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
04 Apr 2024, 1:17:51 PM IST

04 Apr 2024, 1:03:42 PM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd: 52-week high & low

Tata Elxsi Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹9,200.00 and 52-week low of ₹6,020.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.80% at ₹8,065.95.
04 Apr 2024, 12:47:29 PM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock Summary

04 Apr 2024, 12:31:17 PM IST

Mid Cap comparison of Tata Elxsi Ltd with peer listed stocks

04 Apr 2024, 12:00:47 PM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹127.98, Tata Elxsi Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 60.79 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 23.11 times its price-to-book ratio.
04 Apr 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST

04 Apr 2024, 11:34:31 AM IST

122,312 Tata Elxsi Ltd shares change hands

The IT - Software company saw 122,312 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
04 Apr 2024, 11:16:16 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,686.58, Nifty at 22,362.95 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 190.24 points to 73,686.58 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 71.70 to 22,362.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
04 Apr 2024, 11:02:07 AM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd versus peer group stocks

04 Apr 2024, 10:45:51 AM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Tata Elxsi Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 107,691.
04 Apr 2024, 10:17:34 AM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd stock up 1.04% in 5 days

While the Tata Elxsi Ltd share gained 1.44% today, the scip is up 2.52% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 7.71% and one-year return of 31.37%.
04 Apr 2024, 10:01:20 AM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

Tata Elxsi Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.78% intraday against a 0.78% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
04 Apr 2024, 9:47:12 AM IST

