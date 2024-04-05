Tata Elxsi Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.09% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

05 Apr 2024, 3:44:37 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares close at ₹8,041.55, up 0.09%
05 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd closed at ₹8,050.00, up 0.18%. The day's high was ₹8,174.20 and low was ₹7,988.10, and the total traded volume stood at 124,877.
05 Apr 2024, 3:16:11 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 3:12:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,243.09, Nifty at 22,496.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 15.46 points to 74,243.09 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 18.10 to 22,496.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 3:01:58 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 2:47:49 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 2:33:35 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.32%; m-cap at 50.15 Thousand Crore
The Tata Elxsi Ltd stock has gained 1.44% in 1 day, gained 1.04% in the 1 week, gained 2.52% in 1 month, lost 11.11% 3 months, gained 7.71% in 6 months, gained 31.37% in 1 year, gained 42.53% in 3 years, and gained 52.03% in 5 years.
05 Apr 2024, 2:19:24 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹9,200.00 and 52-week low of ₹6,020.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.34% at ₹8,050.00.
05 Apr 2024, 1:49:02 PM IST
100,464 Tata Elxsi Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 100,464 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 1:18:35 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 1:00:21 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 12:48:13 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 12:32:00 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 12:03:27 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹127.98, Tata Elxsi Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 62.65 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 23.82 times its price-to-book ratio.
05 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
05 Apr 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST
05 Apr 2024, 11:16:50 AM IST
05 Apr 2024, 11:02:42 AM IST
05 Apr 2024, 10:46:29 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Elxsi Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 63,110.
05 Apr 2024, 10:18:06 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd stock up 1.04% in 5 days
While the Tata Elxsi Ltd share gained 1.44% today, the scip is up 2.52% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 7.71% and one-year return of 31.37%.
05 Apr 2024, 10:01:50 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.42% intraday against a 0.42% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.