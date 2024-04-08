Tata Elxsi Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.70% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

08 Apr 2024, 3:40:54 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares close at ₹7,922.45, down 1.70%
08 Apr 2024, 3:32:49 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd closed at ₹7,920.00, down 0.96%. The day's high was ₹8,133.85 and low was ₹7,814.00, and the total traded volume stood at 125,081.
08 Apr 2024, 3:18:37 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd share price chart today
08 Apr 2024, 3:12:32 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,735.21, Nifty at 22,669.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 486.99 points to 74,735.21 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 155.70 to 22,669.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
08 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd SWOT Analysis
08 Apr 2024, 2:46:13 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 2:34:01 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.55%; m-cap at 49.81 Thousand Crore
The Tata Elxsi Ltd stock has gained 1.44% in 1 day, gained 1.04% in the 1 week, gained 2.52% in 1 month, lost 11.11% 3 months, gained 7.71% in 6 months, gained 31.37% in 1 year, gained 42.53% in 3 years, and gained 52.03% in 5 years.
08 Apr 2024, 2:15:46 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹9,200.00 and 52-week low of ₹6,035.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.58% at ₹7,999.60.
08 Apr 2024, 1:47:26 PM IST
76,647 Tata Elxsi Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 76,647 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 1:00:41 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 12:48:34 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock Summary
08 Apr 2024, 12:32:25 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Tata Elxsi Ltd with peer listed stocks
08 Apr 2024, 12:03:54 PM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹127.98, Tata Elxsi Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 62.88 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 23.91 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
08 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
08 Apr 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,609.39, Nifty at 22,629.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 361.17 points to 74,609.39 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 115.60 to 22,629.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
08 Apr 2024, 11:01:09 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd versus peer group stocks
08 Apr 2024, 10:48:59 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Elxsi Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 26,194.
08 Apr 2024, 10:18:40 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd stock down 1.04% in 5 days
While the Tata Elxsi Ltd share lost 1.44% today, the scip is down 2.52% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 7.71% and one-year return of 31.37%.
08 Apr 2024, 10:04:30 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.01% intraday against a 0.01% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.