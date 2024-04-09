Tata Elxsi Share Price LIVE: up 0.35%; here’s stock performance against listed peers

09 Apr 2024, 11:16:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.27, Nifty at 22,750.50 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.77 points to 75,079.27 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 84.20 to 22,750.50 points as of 11:14 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 11:03:58 AM IST
09 Apr 2024, 10:47:46 AM IST
The total volume of Tata Elxsi Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 45,052.
09 Apr 2024, 10:19:27 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd stock up 1.04% in 5 days
While the Tata Elxsi Ltd share gained 1.44% today, the scip is up 2.52% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 7.71% and one-year return of 31.37%.
09 Apr 2024, 10:01:12 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Tata Elxsi Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.48% intraday against a 0.48% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
09 Apr 2024, 9:47:04 AM IST
09 Apr 2024, 9:32:54 AM IST
09 Apr 2024, 9:02:34 AM IST
09 Apr 2024, 8:48:25 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 74,248.22 points higher at 20.59, while the NSE Nifty50 lost 0.95 points to settle at 22,513.70.
09 Apr 2024, 8:32:16 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Apr 08, 2024,Tata Elxsi Ltd`s stock closed 1.48% lower at ₹7,922.45. The 52-week low stood at ₹6,043.95, and the 52-week high reached ₹9,200.00.
09 Apr 2024, 8:16:06 AM IST
Tata Elxsi Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹7,814.00 and went up to a high of ₹8,133.85 during the previous trading session on Apr 08, 2024.
09 Apr 2024, 8:16:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Tata Elxsi Ltd. The Tata Elxsi Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Tata Elxsi Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹7,922.45, down 1.48%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹9,200.00 and ₹6,043.95 in the last one year. At last count, the Tata Elxsi Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹49.34 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Tata Elxsi Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
