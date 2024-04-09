scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS

Feedback

Tata Elxsi Share Price LIVE: up 0.35%; here’s stock performance against listed peers

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 09, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock Price Live: Tata Elxsi Ltd shares traded at ₹7,935.00, up 0.35% and commanded a market capitalisation of ₹49.51 Thousand Crore. The Tata Elxsi Ltd stock has hit a day’s high of ₹8,009.00 and low of ₹7,900.00 so far. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹9,200.00 and ₹6,043.95 in the last one year. Here’s a deep dive Tata Elxsi Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

Tata Elxsi Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 09, 2024 Tata Elxsi Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 09, 2024
09 Apr 2024, 11:16:08 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.27, Nifty at 22,750.50 at 11:14 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 336.77 points to 75,079.27 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 84.20 to 22,750.50 points as of 11:14 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 11:03:58 AM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd versus peer group stocks

09 Apr 2024, 10:47:46 AM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Tata Elxsi Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 45,052.
09 Apr 2024, 10:19:27 AM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd stock up 1.04% in 5 days

While the Tata Elxsi Ltd share gained 1.44% today, the scip is up 2.52% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 7.71% and one-year return of 31.37%.
09 Apr 2024, 10:01:12 AM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

Tata Elxsi Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.48% intraday against a 0.48% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
09 Apr 2024, 9:47:04 AM IST

Here's how Tata Elxsi Ltd price chart looks like today

09 Apr 2024, 9:32:54 AM IST

Want to know how Tata Elxsi Ltd's cash flows look like? See below

09 Apr 2024, 9:02:34 AM IST

How Tata Elxsi Ltd performed in last 4 quarters

09 Apr 2024, 8:48:25 AM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell

In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 74,248.22 points higher at 20.59, while the NSE Nifty50 lost 0.95 points to settle at 22,513.70.
09 Apr 2024, 8:32:16 AM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high

On Apr 08, 2024,Tata Elxsi Ltd`s stock closed 1.48% lower at ₹7,922.45. The 52-week low stood at ₹6,043.95, and the 52-week high reached ₹9,200.00.
09 Apr 2024, 8:16:06 AM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session

The price of the stock reached a low of ₹7,814.00 and went up to a high of ₹8,133.85 during the previous trading session on Apr 08, 2024.
09 Apr 2024, 8:16:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Tata Elxsi Ltd. The Tata Elxsi Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Tata Elxsi Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹7,922.45, down 1.48%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹9,200.00 and ₹6,043.95 in the last one year. At last count, the Tata Elxsi Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹49.34 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Tata Elxsi Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.



NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
Advertisement