Tata Motors Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 8.23% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

13 May 2024, 3:40:35 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd shares close at ₹959.40, down 8.23%
13 May 2024, 3:30:24 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd closed at ₹958.55, down 8.24%. The day's high was ₹1,008.70 and low was ₹947.20, and the total traded volume stood at 58,361,617.
13 May 2024, 3:16:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 3:12:10 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,731.58, Nifty at 22,124.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 67.11 points to 72,731.58 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.15 to 22,124.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
13 May 2024, 3:04:02 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd SWOT Analysis
13 May 2024, 2:45:44 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:31:23 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 8.35%; m-cap at 3.19 Lakh Crore
The Tata Motors Ltd stock has gained 2.77% in 1 day, lost 0.88% in the 1 week, gained 12.83% in 1 month, gained 27.28% 3 months, gained 26.96% in 6 months, gained 93.74% in 1 year, gained 42.74% in 3 years, and gained 36.19% in 5 years.
13 May 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Motors Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,065.60 and 52-week low of ₹504.75. At last count, the stock was down 8.26% at ₹962.00.
13 May 2024, 1:46:43 PM IST
47,735,765 Tata Motors Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 47,735,765 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
13 May 2024, 1:32:26 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Tata Motors Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
13 May 2024, 1:18:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 1:03:58 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:47:40 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock Summary
13 May 2024, 12:33:29 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Motors Ltd with peer listed stocks
13 May 2024, 12:03:01 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹94.47, Tata Motors Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 1.03 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 6.50 times its price-to-book ratio.
13 May 2024, 11:46:41 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:32:31 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,167.08, Nifty at 21,873.25 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 497.39 points to 72,167.08 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 181.95 to 21,873.25 points as of 11:15 IST.
13 May 2024, 11:04:06 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd versus peer group stocks
13 May 2024, 10:47:50 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Motors Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 32,462,996.
13 May 2024, 10:17:24 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd stock down 0.88% in 5 days
While the Tata Motors Ltd share lost 2.77% today, the scip is down 12.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 26.96% and one-year return of 93.74%.