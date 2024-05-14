Tata Motors Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.44% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

14 May 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd shares close at ₹964.65, up 0.44%
14 May 2024, 3:32:24 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd closed at ₹963.90, up 0.60%. The day's high was ₹968.00 and low was ₹953.25, and the total traded volume stood at 16,098,531.
14 May 2024, 3:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 3:13:59 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,059.95, Nifty at 22,246.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 283.82 points to 73,059.95 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 142.00 to 22,246.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
14 May 2024, 3:03:51 PM IST
14 May 2024, 2:49:37 PM IST
14 May 2024, 2:33:21 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.55%; m-cap at 3.21 Lakh Crore
The Tata Motors Ltd stock has gained 2.77% in 1 day, lost 0.88% in the 1 week, gained 12.83% in 1 month, gained 27.28% 3 months, gained 26.96% in 6 months, gained 93.74% in 1 year, gained 42.74% in 3 years, and gained 36.19% in 5 years.
14 May 2024, 2:17:06 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Motors Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,065.60 and 52-week low of ₹504.75. At last count, the stock was up 0.63% at ₹965.75.
14 May 2024, 1:46:38 PM IST
12,275,053 Tata Motors Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 12,275,053 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 1:32:20 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Tata Motors Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
14 May 2024, 1:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 1:05:49 PM IST
14 May 2024, 12:47:27 PM IST
14 May 2024, 12:33:15 PM IST
14 May 2024, 12:02:48 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹94.47, Tata Motors Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 10.16 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.76 times its price-to-book ratio.
14 May 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST
14 May 2024, 11:34:20 AM IST
8,996,582 Tata Motors Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 8,996,582 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 11:18:04 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,997.41, Nifty at 22,143.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 221.28 points to 72,997.41 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 39.45 to 22,143.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
14 May 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST
14 May 2024, 10:47:37 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Motors Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 7,468,506.
14 May 2024, 10:17:08 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd stock up 0.88% in 5 days
While the Tata Motors Ltd share gained 2.77% today, the scip is up 12.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 26.96% and one-year return of 93.74%.