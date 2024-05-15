Tata Motors Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.77% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 May 2024, 3:43:06 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd shares close at ₹947.30, down 1.91%
15 May 2024, 3:32:56 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd closed at ₹946.00, down 1.77%. The day's high was ₹972.95 and low was ₹945.10, and the total traded volume stood at 19,658,253.
15 May 2024, 3:16:36 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd share price chart today
15 May 2024, 3:14:35 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,949.71, Nifty at 22,222.95 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 154.90 points to 72,949.71 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 5.10 to 22,222.95 points as of 15:10 IST.
15 May 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd SWOT Analysis
15 May 2024, 2:48:08 PM IST
15 May 2024, 2:31:50 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.36%; m-cap at 3.16 Lakh Crore
The Tata Motors Ltd stock has gained 2.77% in 1 day, lost 0.88% in the 1 week, gained 12.83% in 1 month, gained 27.28% 3 months, gained 26.96% in 6 months, gained 93.74% in 1 year, gained 42.74% in 3 years, and gained 36.19% in 5 years.
15 May 2024, 2:19:39 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Motors Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,065.60 and 52-week low of ₹504.75. At last count, the stock was down 1.51% at ₹951.35.
15 May 2024, 1:47:11 PM IST
13,393,463 Tata Motors Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 13,393,463 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 May 2024, 1:30:48 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Tata Motors Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
15 May 2024, 1:16:38 PM IST
15 May 2024, 1:02:26 PM IST
15 May 2024, 12:48:10 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock Summary
15 May 2024, 12:33:55 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Motors Ltd with peer listed stocks
15 May 2024, 12:03:29 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹94.47, Tata Motors Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 10.21 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.78 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 May 2024, 11:47:12 AM IST
15 May 2024, 11:33:00 AM IST
15 May 2024, 11:18:45 AM IST
15 May 2024, 11:02:24 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd versus peer group stocks
15 May 2024, 10:48:06 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Motors Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 6,845,621.
15 May 2024, 10:17:37 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd stock up 0.88% in 5 days
While the Tata Motors Ltd share gained 2.77% today, the scip is up 12.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 26.96% and one-year return of 93.74%.