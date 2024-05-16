Tata Motors Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.07% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 May 2024, 3:41:47 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd shares close at ₹939.20, down 1.07%
16 May 2024, 3:31:35 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd closed at ₹937.70, down 1.32%. The day's high was ₹954.40 and low was ₹919.00, and the total traded volume stood at 30,673,373.
16 May 2024, 3:17:23 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd share price chart today
16 May 2024, 3:13:18 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,637.34, Nifty at 22,325.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 650.31 points to 73,637.34 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 124.50 to 22,325.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
16 May 2024, 3:03:10 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd SWOT Analysis
16 May 2024, 2:46:52 PM IST
16 May 2024, 2:30:35 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.62%; m-cap at 3.07 Lakh Crore
The Tata Motors Ltd stock has gained 2.77% in 1 day, lost 0.88% in the 1 week, gained 12.83% in 1 month, gained 27.28% 3 months, gained 26.96% in 6 months, gained 93.74% in 1 year, gained 42.74% in 3 years, and gained 36.19% in 5 years.
16 May 2024, 2:18:25 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Motors Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,065.60 and 52-week low of ₹504.75. At last count, the stock was down 2.78% at ₹922.20.
16 May 2024, 1:47:56 PM IST
20,967,525 Tata Motors Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 20,967,525 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 May 2024, 1:31:33 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Tata Motors Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
16 May 2024, 1:17:22 PM IST
16 May 2024, 1:01:05 PM IST
16 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock Summary
16 May 2024, 12:34:43 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Motors Ltd with peer listed stocks
16 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹94.47, Tata Motors Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 10.03 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.71 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
16 May 2024, 11:31:41 AM IST
16 May 2024, 11:17:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,838.91, Nifty at 22,163.15 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 148.12 points to 72,838.91 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 37.40 to 22,163.15 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 May 2024, 11:01:11 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd versus peer group stocks
16 May 2024, 10:46:58 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Motors Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 8,203,730.
16 May 2024, 10:18:33 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd stock down 0.88% in 5 days
While the Tata Motors Ltd share lost 2.77% today, the scip is down 12.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 26.96% and one-year return of 93.74%.