scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS

Feedback

Tata Motors Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.87% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated May 20, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Tata Motors Ltd Stock Price Live: The Tata Motors Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Tata Motors Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹945.70, up 0.99%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,065.60 and ₹504.75 in the last one year. At last count, the Tata Motors Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3.17 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Tata Motors Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

Tata Motors Ltd Share Price Updates, May 20, 2024 Tata Motors Ltd Share Price Updates, May 20, 2024
20 May 2024, 3:41:39 PM IST

Tata Motors Ltd shares close at ₹953.95, up 0.87%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
20 May 2024, 3:33:34 PM IST

Tata Motors Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd closed at ₹953.95, up 0.87%. The day's high was ₹958.00 and low was ₹947.00, and the total traded volume stood at 1,930,324.
20 May 2024, 3:17:18 PM IST

Tata Motors Ltd share price chart today

20 May 2024, 3:11:09 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 12:49 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 12:49 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 12:49 IST.
20 May 2024, 3:03:03 PM IST

Tata Motors Ltd SWOT Analysis

20 May 2024, 2:46:45 PM IST

Here's how Tata Motors Ltd price chart looks like today

20 May 2024, 2:32:35 PM IST

Tata Motors Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.87%; m-cap at 3.17 Lakh Crore

The Tata Motors Ltd stock has gained 2.97% in 1 day, lost 0.88% in the 1 week, gained 12.83% in 1 month, gained 27.28% 3 months, gained 26.96% in 6 months, gained 93.74% in 1 year, gained 42.74% in 3 years, and gained 36.19% in 5 years.
20 May 2024, 2:16:20 PM IST

Tata Motors Ltd: 52-week high & low

Tata Motors Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,065.60 and 52-week low of ₹504.75. At last count, the stock was up 0.87% at ₹953.95.
20 May 2024, 1:47:51 PM IST

1,930,324 Tata Motors Ltd shares change hands

The Automobile company saw 1,930,324 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 1:31:30 PM IST

Tata Motors Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings

Here’s how Tata Motors Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
20 May 2024, 1:17:19 PM IST

Here's how Tata Motors Ltd price chart looks like today

20 May 2024, 1:03:10 PM IST

Tata Motors Ltd: 52-week high & low

Tata Motors Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,065.60 and 52-week low of ₹504.75. At last count, the stock was up 0.87% at ₹953.95.
20 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST

Tata Motors Ltd Stock Summary

20 May 2024, 12:32:42 PM IST

Large Cap comparison of Tata Motors Ltd with peer listed stocks

20 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST

Tata Motors Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹94.47, Tata Motors Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 10.09 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.73 times its price-to-book ratio.
20 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST

Here's how Tata Motors Ltd price chart looks like today

20 May 2024, 11:33:47 AM IST

1,930,324 Tata Motors Ltd shares change hands

The Automobile company saw 1,930,324 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 11:17:32 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 12:49 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 12:49 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 12:49 IST.
20 May 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST

Tata Motors Ltd versus peer group stocks

20 May 2024, 10:47:05 AM IST

Tata Motors Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Tata Motors Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 12:49 IST stands at 1,930,324.
20 May 2024, 10:16:35 AM IST

Tata Motors Ltd stock up 0.88% in 5 days

While the Tata Motors Ltd share gained 2.97% today, the scip is up 12.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 26.96% and one-year return of 93.74%.
Advertisement