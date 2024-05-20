Tata Motors Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.87% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

20 May 2024, 3:41:39 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd shares close at ₹953.95, up 0.87%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
20 May 2024, 3:33:34 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd closed at ₹953.95, up 0.87%. The day's high was ₹958.00 and low was ₹947.00, and the total traded volume stood at 1,930,324.
20 May 2024, 3:17:18 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd share price chart today
20 May 2024, 3:11:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 12:49 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 12:49 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 12:49 IST.
20 May 2024, 3:03:03 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd SWOT Analysis
20 May 2024, 2:46:45 PM IST
Here's how Tata Motors Ltd price chart looks like today
20 May 2024, 2:32:35 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.87%; m-cap at 3.17 Lakh Crore
The Tata Motors Ltd stock has gained 2.97% in 1 day, lost 0.88% in the 1 week, gained 12.83% in 1 month, gained 27.28% 3 months, gained 26.96% in 6 months, gained 93.74% in 1 year, gained 42.74% in 3 years, and gained 36.19% in 5 years.
20 May 2024, 2:16:20 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Motors Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,065.60 and 52-week low of ₹504.75. At last count, the stock was up 0.87% at ₹953.95.
20 May 2024, 1:47:51 PM IST
1,930,324 Tata Motors Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 1,930,324 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 1:31:30 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Tata Motors Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
20 May 2024, 1:17:19 PM IST
Here's how Tata Motors Ltd price chart looks like today
20 May 2024, 1:03:10 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Motors Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,065.60 and 52-week low of ₹504.75. At last count, the stock was up 0.87% at ₹953.95.
20 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock Summary
20 May 2024, 12:32:42 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Motors Ltd with peer listed stocks
20 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹94.47, Tata Motors Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 10.09 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.73 times its price-to-book ratio.
20 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
Here's how Tata Motors Ltd price chart looks like today
20 May 2024, 11:33:47 AM IST
1,930,324 Tata Motors Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 1,930,324 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 11:17:32 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 12:49 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 12:49 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 12:49 IST.
20 May 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd versus peer group stocks
20 May 2024, 10:47:05 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Motors Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 12:49 IST stands at 1,930,324.
20 May 2024, 10:16:35 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd stock up 0.88% in 5 days
While the Tata Motors Ltd share gained 2.97% today, the scip is up 12.83% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 26.96% and one-year return of 93.74%.