Tata Power Company Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.03% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

08 May 2024, 3:40:53 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares close at ₹432.90, up 0.03%
08 May 2024, 3:34:50 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd closed at ₹432.90, up 0.03%. The day's high was ₹441.20 and low was ₹430.10, and the total traded volume stood at 13,892,731.
08 May 2024, 3:16:33 PM IST
08 May 2024, 3:10:29 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,476.64, Nifty at 22,300.30 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 35.21 points to 73,476.64 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 2.20 to 22,300.30 points as of 15:04 IST.
08 May 2024, 3:00:20 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd SWOT Analysis
08 May 2024, 2:48:13 PM IST
08 May 2024, 2:31:57 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.13%; m-cap at 1.39 Lakh Crore
The Tata Power Company Ltd stock has lost 2.22% in 1 day, lost 2.86% in the 1 week, gained 4.82% in 1 month, gained 10.44% 3 months, gained 74.7% in 6 months, gained 115.29% in 1 year, gained 61.97% in 3 years, and gained 46.64% in 5 years.
08 May 2024, 2:17:49 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹199.50. At last count, the stock was up 0.17% at ₹435.85.
08 May 2024, 1:49:29 PM IST
9,528,312 Tata Power Company Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 9,528,312 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 May 2024, 1:17:01 PM IST
08 May 2024, 1:02:53 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹199.50. At last count, the stock was up 0.37% at ₹438.35.
08 May 2024, 12:46:41 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock Summary
08 May 2024, 12:32:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Power Company Ltd with peer listed stocks
08 May 2024, 12:02:12 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹11.20, Tata Power Company Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 38.96 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.63 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 May 2024, 11:47:55 AM IST
08 May 2024, 11:31:35 AM IST
6,042,409 Tata Power Company Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 6,042,409 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 May 2024, 11:17:26 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,234.26, Nifty at 22,221.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 277.59 points to 73,234.26 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 81.20 to 22,221.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
08 May 2024, 11:01:14 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd versus peer group stocks
08 May 2024, 10:47:07 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Power Company Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 4,674,285.
08 May 2024, 10:18:44 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd stock up 2.86% in 5 days
While the Tata Power Company Ltd share gained 2.22% today, the scip is up 4.82% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 74.7% and one-year return of 115.29%.
08 May 2024, 10:00:28 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Tata Power Company Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.27% intraday against a 0.27% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.