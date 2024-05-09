Tata Power Company Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 5.13% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 May 2024, 3:42:49 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares close at ₹416.00, down 4.86%
09 May 2024, 3:32:41 PM IST
Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd closed at ₹416.00, down 5.13%. The day's high was ₹431.25 and low was ₹412.10, and the total traded volume stood at 27,995,411.
09 May 2024, 3:16:26 PM IST
09 May 2024, 3:12:24 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,432.36, Nifty at 22,008.65 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 1,034.03 points to 72,432.36 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 293.85 to 22,008.65 points as of 15:10 IST.
09 May 2024, 3:02:16 PM IST
09 May 2024, 2:47:59 PM IST
09 May 2024, 2:33:51 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 3.78%; m-cap at 1.34 Lakh Crore
The Tata Power Company Ltd stock has lost 2.22% in 1 day, lost 2.86% in the 1 week, gained 4.82% in 1 month, gained 10.44% 3 months, gained 74.7% in 6 months, gained 115.29% in 1 year, gained 61.97% in 3 years, and gained 46.64% in 5 years.
09 May 2024, 2:15:37 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹201.80. At last count, the stock was down 3.75% at ₹419.95.
09 May 2024, 1:49:19 PM IST
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 20,549,038 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 May 2024, 1:18:50 PM IST
09 May 2024, 1:02:40 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹201.80. At last count, the stock was down 3.28% at ₹418.90.
09 May 2024, 12:48:29 PM IST
09 May 2024, 12:34:21 PM IST
09 May 2024, 12:01:50 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹11.20, Tata Power Company Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 38.88 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.62 times its price-to-book ratio.
09 May 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
09 May 2024, 11:31:29 AM IST
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 14,011,348 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 May 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,939.79, Nifty at 22,156.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 526.60 points to 72,939.79 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 146.45 to 22,156.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
09 May 2024, 11:03:13 AM IST
09 May 2024, 10:46:59 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Power Company Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 12,303,096.
09 May 2024, 10:16:36 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd stock down 2.86% in 5 days
While the Tata Power Company Ltd share lost 2.22% today, the scip is down 4.82% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 74.7% and one-year return of 115.29%.
09 May 2024, 10:02:25 AM IST
