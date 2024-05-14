Tata Power Company Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 4.85% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

14 May 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares close at ₹430.35, up 4.72%
14 May 2024, 3:32:24 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd closed at ₹431.25, up 4.44%. The day's high was ₹432.00 and low was ₹412.65, and the total traded volume stood at 18,142,507.
14 May 2024, 3:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 3:13:59 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,059.95, Nifty at 22,246.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 283.82 points to 73,059.95 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 142.00 to 22,246.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
14 May 2024, 3:03:51 PM IST
14 May 2024, 2:49:37 PM IST
14 May 2024, 2:33:21 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 3.40%; m-cap at 1.36 Lakh Crore
The Tata Power Company Ltd stock has lost 2.22% in 1 day, lost 2.86% in the 1 week, gained 4.82% in 1 month, gained 10.44% 3 months, gained 74.7% in 6 months, gained 115.29% in 1 year, gained 61.97% in 3 years, and gained 46.64% in 5 years.
14 May 2024, 2:17:06 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹201.80. At last count, the stock was up 3.51% at ₹425.55.
14 May 2024, 1:46:38 PM IST
12,624,295 Tata Power Company Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 12,624,295 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 1:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 1:03:44 PM IST
14 May 2024, 12:47:27 PM IST
14 May 2024, 12:33:15 PM IST
14 May 2024, 12:02:48 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹11.57, Tata Power Company Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 35.59 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.07 times its price-to-book ratio.
14 May 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST
14 May 2024, 11:34:20 AM IST
8,614,534 Tata Power Company Ltd shares change hands
14 May 2024, 11:18:04 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,997.41, Nifty at 22,143.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 221.28 points to 72,997.41 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 39.45 to 22,143.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
14 May 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST
14 May 2024, 10:47:37 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Power Company Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 6,978,338.
14 May 2024, 10:17:08 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd stock up 2.86% in 5 days
While the Tata Power Company Ltd share gained 2.22% today, the scip is up 4.82% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 74.7% and one-year return of 115.29%.
14 May 2024, 10:02:50 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
