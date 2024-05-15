Tata Power Company Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.21% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 May 2024, 3:43:06 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares close at ₹431.30, up 0.07%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
15 May 2024, 3:32:56 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd closed at ₹431.15, up 0.21%. The day's high was ₹439.95 and low was ₹430.35, and the total traded volume stood at 13,797,957.
15 May 2024, 3:16:36 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd share price chart today
15 May 2024, 3:14:35 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,949.71, Nifty at 22,222.95 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 154.90 points to 72,949.71 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 5.10 to 22,222.95 points as of 15:10 IST.
15 May 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd SWOT Analysis
15 May 2024, 2:48:08 PM IST
Here's how Tata Power Company Ltd price chart looks like today
15 May 2024, 2:31:50 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.64%; m-cap at 1.38 Lakh Crore
The Tata Power Company Ltd stock has lost 2.22% in 1 day, lost 2.86% in the 1 week, gained 4.82% in 1 month, gained 10.44% 3 months, gained 74.7% in 6 months, gained 115.29% in 1 year, gained 61.97% in 3 years, and gained 46.64% in 5 years.
15 May 2024, 2:19:39 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹201.80. At last count, the stock was up 0.26% at ₹433.20.
15 May 2024, 1:47:11 PM IST
10,956,994 Tata Power Company Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 10,956,994 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 May 2024, 1:16:38 PM IST
Here's how Tata Power Company Ltd price chart looks like today
15 May 2024, 1:02:26 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹201.80. At last count, the stock was up 0.53% at ₹431.50.
15 May 2024, 12:48:10 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock Summary
15 May 2024, 12:33:55 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Power Company Ltd with peer listed stocks
15 May 2024, 12:03:29 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹11.57, Tata Power Company Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 37.19 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.25 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 May 2024, 11:47:12 AM IST
Here's how Tata Power Company Ltd price chart looks like today
15 May 2024, 11:33:00 AM IST
8,713,647 Tata Power Company Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 8,713,647 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 May 2024, 11:18:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,054.72, Nifty at 22,193.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 49.89 points to 73,054.72 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.55 to 22,193.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
15 May 2024, 11:02:24 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd versus peer group stocks
15 May 2024, 10:48:06 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Power Company Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 7,545,563.
15 May 2024, 10:17:37 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd stock up 2.86% in 5 days
While the Tata Power Company Ltd share gained 2.22% today, the scip is up 4.82% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 74.7% and one-year return of 115.29%.
15 May 2024, 10:03:23 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Tata Power Company Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.43% intraday against a 1.43% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.