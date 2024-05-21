Tata Power Company Share Price LIVE: Stock gains 0.27%; here’s summary so far

21 May 2024, 1:47:47 PM IST
8,432,460 Tata Power Company Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 8,432,460 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
21 May 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
21 May 2024, 1:00:52 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd: 52-week high & low
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹201.80. At last count, the stock was up 0.60% at ₹444.70.
21 May 2024, 12:46:41 PM IST
21 May 2024, 12:34:31 PM IST
21 May 2024, 12:01:52 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹11.57, Tata Power Company Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 38.14 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.36 times its price-to-book ratio.
21 May 2024, 11:47:41 AM IST
21 May 2024, 11:31:23 AM IST
5,139,287 Tata Power Company Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 5,139,287 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
21 May 2024, 11:17:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,908.05, Nifty at 22,477.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 97.89 points to 73,908.05 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.05 to 22,477.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
21 May 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST
21 May 2024, 10:46:40 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Power Company Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 4,332,445.
21 May 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd stock up 2.86% in 5 days
While the Tata Power Company Ltd share gained 2.22% today, the scip is up 4.82% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 74.7% and one-year return of 115.29%.
21 May 2024, 10:01:53 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Tata Power Company Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.71% intraday against a 0.71% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
21 May 2024, 9:47:42 AM IST
21 May 2024, 9:33:29 AM IST
21 May 2024, 9:02:58 AM IST
21 May 2024, 8:46:43 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,917.03 points higher at 253.31, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 62.25 points to settle at 22,466.10.
21 May 2024, 8:32:32 AM IST
21 May 2024, 8:04:10 AM IST
21 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Tata Power Company Ltd. The Tata Power Company Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Tata Power Company Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹441.45, up 1.18%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹464.20 and ₹201.80 in the last one year. At last count, the Tata Power Company Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.41 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Tata Power Company Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.