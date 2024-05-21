Tata Power Company Share Price LIVE: Stock gains 0.27%; here’s summary so far

21 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Tata Power Company Ltd. The Tata Power Company Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Tata Power Company Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹441.45, up 1.18%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹464.20 and ₹201.80 in the last one year. At last count, the Tata Power Company Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.41 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Tata Power Company Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.