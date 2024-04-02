TCNS Clothing Co. Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 9.94% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 Apr 2024, 3:43:14 PM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares close at ₹396.65, up 9.94%
02 Apr 2024, 3:33:04 PM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd closed at ₹396.65, up 10.45%. The day's high was ₹414.90 and low was ₹382.75, and the total traded volume stood at 2,500,869.
02 Apr 2024, 3:18:51 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,868.77, Nifty at 22,433.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 145.78 points to 73,868.77 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 28.65 to 22,433.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 3:02:40 PM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd SWOT Analysis
02 Apr 2024, 2:46:29 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 11.57%; m-cap at 2.52 Thousand Crore
The TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd stock has gained 14.64% in 1 day, gained 4.15% in the 1 week, lost 8.02% in 1 month, lost 5.24% 3 months, lost 1.68% in 6 months, lost 18.3% in 1 year, lost 11.76% in 3 years, and lost 15.31% in 5 years.
02 Apr 2024, 2:18:04 PM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd: 52-week high & low
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹542.00 and 52-week low of ₹329.00. At last count, the stock was up 11.32% at ₹398.55.
02 Apr 2024, 1:47:42 PM IST
2,189,232 TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares change hands
The Textiles company saw 2,189,232 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 1:17:14 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 1:01:02 PM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹542.00 and 52-week low of ₹329.00. At last count, the stock was up 10.37% at ₹393.90.
02 Apr 2024, 12:48:55 PM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Stock Summary
02 Apr 2024, 12:30:41 PM IST
Small Cap comparison of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd with peer listed stocks
02 Apr 2024, 11:46:03 AM IST
02 Apr 2024, 11:33:53 AM IST
The Textiles company saw 1,860,793 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 11:17:37 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,851.16, Nifty at 22,400.75 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 163.39 points to 73,851.16 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 61.25 to 22,400.75 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 11:03:22 AM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd versus peer group stocks
02 Apr 2024, 10:47:09 AM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,565,532.
02 Apr 2024, 10:32:59 AM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd stock up 4.15% in 5 days
While the TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd share gained 14.64% today, the scip is up 8.02% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 1.68% and one-year return of 18.3%.
02 Apr 2024, 10:05:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. The TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹404.70, up 14.64%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹542.00 and ₹329.00 in the last one year. At last count, the TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.59 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
