TCNS Clothing Co. Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.74% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 04, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Stock Price Live: TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares traded at ₹396.50, up 0.08% and commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.52 Thousand Crore. The TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd stock has hit a day’s high of ₹400.45 and low of ₹395.75 so far. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹542.00 and ₹329.00 in the last one year. Here’s a deep dive TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 04, 2024 TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 04, 2024
04 Apr 2024, 3:41:56 PM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares close at ₹399.65, up 0.74%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. Happy investing!
04 Apr 2024, 3:31:47 PM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd closed at ₹398.30, up 0.53%. The day's high was ₹401.50 and low was ₹389.80, and the total traded volume stood at 158,127.
04 Apr 2024, 3:17:38 PM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd share price chart today

04 Apr 2024, 3:01:19 PM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd SWOT Analysis

04 Apr 2024, 2:47:10 PM IST

Here's how TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd price chart looks like today

04 Apr 2024, 2:32:55 PM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.10%; m-cap at 2.52 Thousand Crore

The TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd stock has gained 14.64% in 1 day, gained 4.15% in the 1 week, lost 8.02% in 1 month, lost 5.24% 3 months, lost 1.68% in 6 months, lost 18.3% in 1 year, lost 11.76% in 3 years, and lost 15.31% in 5 years.
04 Apr 2024, 2:16:40 PM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd: 52-week high & low

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹542.00 and 52-week low of ₹329.00. At last count, the stock was down 0.13% at ₹397.50.
04 Apr 2024, 1:48:20 PM IST

135,591 TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares change hands

The Textiles company saw 135,591 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
04 Apr 2024, 1:17:51 PM IST

Here's how TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd price chart looks like today

04 Apr 2024, 1:03:42 PM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd: 52-week high & low

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹542.00 and 52-week low of ₹329.00. At last count, the stock was down 1.21% at ₹394.00.
04 Apr 2024, 12:47:29 PM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Stock Summary

04 Apr 2024, 12:31:17 PM IST

Small Cap comparison of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd with peer listed stocks

04 Apr 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST

Here's how TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd price chart looks like today

04 Apr 2024, 11:34:31 AM IST

38,925 TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares change hands

The Textiles company saw 38,925 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
04 Apr 2024, 11:16:16 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,686.58, Nifty at 22,362.95 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 190.24 points to 73,686.58 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 71.70 to 22,362.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
04 Apr 2024, 11:02:07 AM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd versus peer group stocks

04 Apr 2024, 10:45:51 AM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 26,980.
04 Apr 2024, 10:17:34 AM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd stock down 4.15% in 5 days

While the TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd share lost 14.64% today, the scip is down 8.02% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 1.68% and one-year return of 18.3%.
04 Apr 2024, 10:05:24 AM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.08% intraday against a 0.08% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
04 Apr 2024, 10:05:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. The TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹396.50, up 0.08%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹542.00 and ₹329.00 in the last one year. At last count, the TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.52 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.



NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
