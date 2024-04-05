TCNS Clothing Co. Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.29% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

05 Apr 2024, 3:44:37 PM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares close at ₹399.30, up 0.18%
05 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd closed at ₹399.00, down 0.41%. The day's high was ₹408.00 and low was ₹395.70, and the total traded volume stood at 152,737.
05 Apr 2024, 3:16:11 PM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd share price chart today
05 Apr 2024, 3:12:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,243.09, Nifty at 22,496.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 15.46 points to 74,243.09 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 18.10 to 22,496.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 3:01:58 PM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd SWOT Analysis
05 Apr 2024, 2:47:49 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 2:33:35 PM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.16%; m-cap at 2.52 Thousand Crore
The TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd stock has gained 14.64% in 1 day, gained 4.15% in the 1 week, lost 8.02% in 1 month, lost 5.24% 3 months, lost 1.68% in 6 months, lost 18.3% in 1 year, lost 11.76% in 3 years, and lost 15.31% in 5 years.
05 Apr 2024, 2:19:24 PM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd: 52-week high & low
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹542.00 and 52-week low of ₹329.00. At last count, the stock was down 0.11% at ₹399.00.
05 Apr 2024, 1:49:02 PM IST
128,207 TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares change hands
The Textiles company saw 128,207 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 1:18:35 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 1:00:21 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 12:48:13 PM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Stock Summary
05 Apr 2024, 12:32:00 PM IST
Small Cap comparison of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd with peer listed stocks
05 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
05 Apr 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST
05 Apr 2024, 11:16:50 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,216.32, Nifty at 22,506.40 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 11.31 points to 74,216.32 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 8.25 to 22,506.40 points as of 11:15 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 11:02:42 AM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd versus peer group stocks
05 Apr 2024, 10:46:29 AM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 60,367.
05 Apr 2024, 10:18:06 AM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd stock up 4.15% in 5 days
While the TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd share gained 14.64% today, the scip is up 8.02% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 1.68% and one-year return of 18.3%.
05 Apr 2024, 10:05:54 AM IST
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares underperform Sensex
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.58% intraday against a 0.58% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
05 Apr 2024, 10:05:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. The TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹401.10, down 0.58%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹542.00 and ₹329.00 in the last one year. At last count, the TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.51 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
