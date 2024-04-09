scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS

Feedback

TCNS Clothing Co. Share Price LIVE: down 0.12%; here’s stock performance against listed peers

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 09, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Stock Price Live: TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares traded at ₹401.05, down 0.62% and commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.54 Thousand Crore. The TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd stock has hit a day’s high of ₹403.40 and low of ₹400.65 so far. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹542.00 and ₹329.00 in the last one year. Here’s a deep dive TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 09, 2024 TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 09, 2024
09 Apr 2024, 11:16:08 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.27, Nifty at 22,750.50 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 336.77 points to 75,079.27 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 84.20 to 22,750.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 11:03:58 AM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd versus peer group stocks

09 Apr 2024, 10:47:46 AM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 14,922.
09 Apr 2024, 10:19:27 AM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd stock down 4.15% in 5 days

While the TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd share lost 14.64% today, the scip is down 8.02% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 1.68% and one-year return of 18.3%.
09 Apr 2024, 10:05:17 AM IST

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares underperform Sensex

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.62% intraday against a 0.62% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
09 Apr 2024, 10:05:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. The TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹401.05, down 0.62%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹542.00 and ₹329.00 in the last one year. At last count, the TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.54 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.



NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
Advertisement