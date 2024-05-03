Titan Company Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.84% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 May 2024, 3:43:42 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd shares close at ₹3,533.90, down 0.84%
03 May 2024, 3:31:26 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Titan Company Ltd closed at ₹3,514.75, down 0.68%. The day's high was ₹3,599.00 and low was ₹3,492.00, and the total traded volume stood at 1,680,925.
03 May 2024, 3:17:15 PM IST
03 May 2024, 3:11:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,841.11, Nifty at 22,441.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 770.00 points to 73,841.11 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 207.05 to 22,441.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 May 2024, 3:03:00 PM IST
03 May 2024, 2:46:44 PM IST
03 May 2024, 2:34:33 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.28%; m-cap at 3.13 Lakh Crore
The Titan Company Ltd stock has gained 0.74% in 1 day, lost 0.07% in the 1 week, lost 4.99% in 1 month, lost 1.22% 3 months, gained 11.46% in 6 months, gained 33.96% in 1 year, gained 35.83% in 3 years, and gained 25.68% in 5 years.
03 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd: 52-week high & low
Titan Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,886.95 and 52-week low of ₹2,643.10. At last count, the stock was down 1.64% at ₹3,522.80.
03 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
966,486 Titan Company Ltd shares change hands
The Diamond, Gems and Jewellery company saw 966,486 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 May 2024, 1:31:24 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Titan Company Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
03 May 2024, 1:17:13 PM IST
03 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
03 May 2024, 12:48:45 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd Stock Summary
03 May 2024, 12:34:34 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Titan Company Ltd with peer listed stocks
03 May 2024, 12:02:00 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹38.87, Titan Company Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 91.83 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 25.54 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
03 May 2024, 11:31:33 AM IST
03 May 2024, 11:17:22 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,368.93, Nifty at 22,605.70 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 242.18 points to 74,368.93 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 42.50 to 22,605.70 points as of 11:15 IST.
03 May 2024, 11:01:06 AM IST
Titan Company Ltd versus peer group stocks
03 May 2024, 10:46:53 AM IST
Titan Company Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Titan Company Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 311,954.
03 May 2024, 10:16:26 AM IST
Titan Company Ltd stock up 0.07% in 5 days
While the Titan Company Ltd share gained 0.74% today, the scip is up 4.99% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 11.46% and one-year return of 33.96%.