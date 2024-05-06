Titan Company Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 7.08% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

06 May 2024, 3:41:30 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd shares close at ₹3,284.00, down 7.08%
06 May 2024, 3:31:18 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Titan Company Ltd closed at ₹3,284.00, down 7.20%. The day's high was ₹3,488.80 and low was ₹3,257.00, and the total traded volume stood at 6,891,325.
06 May 2024, 3:19:10 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd share price chart today
06 May 2024, 3:11:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,820.49, Nifty at 22,477.80 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 57.66 points to 73,820.49 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 1.95 to 22,477.80 points as of 15:10 IST.
06 May 2024, 3:02:54 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd SWOT Analysis
06 May 2024, 2:46:37 PM IST
06 May 2024, 2:32:27 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 7.69%; m-cap at 2.90 Lakh Crore
The Titan Company Ltd stock has gained 0.74% in 1 day, lost 0.07% in the 1 week, lost 4.99% in 1 month, lost 1.22% 3 months, gained 11.46% in 6 months, gained 33.96% in 1 year, gained 35.83% in 3 years, and gained 25.68% in 5 years.
06 May 2024, 2:18:10 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd: 52-week high & low
Titan Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,886.95 and 52-week low of ₹2,656.55. At last count, the stock was down 7.40% at ₹3,262.30.
06 May 2024, 1:47:41 PM IST
5,222,832 Titan Company Ltd shares change hands
The Diamond, Gems and Jewellery company saw 5,222,832 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 1:31:19 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Titan Company Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
06 May 2024, 1:17:09 PM IST
06 May 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST
06 May 2024, 12:46:40 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd Stock Summary
06 May 2024, 12:30:26 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Titan Company Ltd with peer listed stocks
06 May 2024, 12:04:07 PM IST
Titan Company Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹38.87, Titan Company Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 90.95 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 25.29 times its price-to-book ratio.
06 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
06 May 2024, 11:33:39 AM IST
06 May 2024, 11:17:23 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,081.70, Nifty at 22,521.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 203.55 points to 74,081.70 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.15 to 22,521.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
06 May 2024, 11:01:08 AM IST
Titan Company Ltd versus peer group stocks
06 May 2024, 10:48:57 AM IST
Titan Company Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Titan Company Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,251,543.
06 May 2024, 10:16:29 AM IST
Titan Company Ltd stock down 0.07% in 5 days
While the Titan Company Ltd share lost 0.74% today, the scip is down 4.99% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 11.46% and one-year return of 33.96%.