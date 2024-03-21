scorecardresearch
Torrent Power Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.24% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Mar 21, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Torrent Power Ltd Stock Price Live: The Torrent Power Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Torrent Power Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,220.00, down 3.48%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,287.50 and ₹484.20 in the last one year. At last count, the Torrent Power Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹58.64 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Torrent Power Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

Torrent Power Ltd Share Price Live Updates, Mar 21, 2024 Torrent Power Ltd Share Price Live Updates, Mar 21, 2024
21 Mar 2024, 3:41:54 PM IST

Torrent Power Ltd shares close at ₹1,244.45, up 2.24%

21 Mar 2024, 3:31:50 PM IST

Torrent Power Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Torrent Power Ltd closed at ₹1,242.00, up 1.72%. The day's high was ₹1,256.00 and low was ₹1,217.05, and the total traded volume stood at 944,066.
21 Mar 2024, 3:15:42 PM IST

21 Mar 2024, 3:11:41 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,593.93, Nifty at 22,003.70 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 492.24 points to 72,593.93 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 164.60 to 22,003.70 points as of 15:10 IST.
21 Mar 2024, 3:03:38 PM IST

Torrent Power Ltd SWOT Analysis

21 Mar 2024, 2:47:33 PM IST

21 Mar 2024, 2:33:24 PM IST

Torrent Power Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.66%; m-cap at 59.61 Thousand Crore

The Torrent Power Ltd stock has lost 3.48% in 1 day, gained 5.45% in the 1 week, gained 7.08% in 1 month, gained 36.87% 3 months, gained 75.63% in 6 months, gained 138.47% in 1 year, gained 43.72% in 3 years, and gained 36.77% in 5 years.
21 Mar 2024, 2:19:19 PM IST

Torrent Power Ltd: 52-week high & low

Torrent Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,287.50 and 52-week low of ₹484.20. At last count, the stock was up 0.92% at ₹1,240.30.
21 Mar 2024, 1:47:08 PM IST

602,089 Torrent Power Ltd shares change hands

The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 602,089 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
21 Mar 2024, 1:16:51 PM IST

21 Mar 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST

Torrent Power Ltd: 52-week high & low

Torrent Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,287.50 and 52-week low of ₹484.20. At last count, the stock was up 0.33% at ₹1,223.65.
21 Mar 2024, 12:46:42 PM IST

Torrent Power Ltd Stock Summary

21 Mar 2024, 12:32:38 PM IST

Mid Cap comparison of Torrent Power Ltd with peer listed stocks

21 Mar 2024, 12:04:21 PM IST

Torrent Power Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹38.54, Torrent Power Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 31.63 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.94 times its price-to-book ratio.
21 Mar 2024, 11:48:13 AM IST

21 Mar 2024, 11:32:08 AM IST

440,690 Torrent Power Ltd shares change hands

The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 440,690 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
21 Mar 2024, 11:16:01 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,854.50, Nifty at 22,058.15 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 752.81 points to 72,854.50 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 219.05 to 22,058.15 points as of 11:15 IST.
21 Mar 2024, 11:03:56 AM IST

Torrent Power Ltd versus peer group stocks

21 Mar 2024, 10:47:49 AM IST

Torrent Power Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Torrent Power Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 340,493.
21 Mar 2024, 10:17:39 AM IST

Torrent Power Ltd stock up 5.45% in 5 days

While the Torrent Power Ltd share gained 3.48% today, the scip is up 7.08% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 75.63% and one-year return of 138.47%.
21 Mar 2024, 10:07:35 AM IST

Torrent Power Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

Torrent Power Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.47% intraday against a 0.47% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
