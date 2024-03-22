Torrent Power Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.08% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

22 Mar 2024, 3:42:29 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd shares close at ₹1,277.00, up 2.83%
22 Mar 2024, 3:30:24 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Torrent Power Ltd closed at ₹1,279.30, up 3.07%. The day's high was ₹1,296.70 and low was ₹1,226.00, and the total traded volume stood at 1,141,440.
22 Mar 2024, 3:18:21 PM IST
22 Mar 2024, 3:10:18 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,858.75, Nifty at 22,157.60 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 217.56 points to 72,858.75 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 145.65 to 22,157.60 points as of 15:05 IST.
22 Mar 2024, 3:02:16 PM IST
22 Mar 2024, 2:48:10 PM IST
22 Mar 2024, 2:34:02 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.05%; m-cap at 60.44 Thousand Crore
The Torrent Power Ltd stock has lost 3.48% in 1 day, gained 5.45% in the 1 week, gained 7.08% in 1 month, gained 36.87% 3 months, gained 75.63% in 6 months, gained 138.47% in 1 year, gained 43.72% in 3 years, and gained 36.77% in 5 years.
22 Mar 2024, 2:15:54 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd: 52-week high & low
Torrent Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,287.50 and 52-week low of ₹484.20. At last count, the stock was up 1.15% at ₹1,257.50.
22 Mar 2024, 1:47:45 PM IST
486,831 Torrent Power Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 486,831 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
22 Mar 2024, 1:17:29 PM IST
22 Mar 2024, 1:03:25 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd: 52-week high & low
Torrent Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,287.50 and 52-week low of ₹484.20. At last count, the stock was up 0.70% at ₹1,255.10.
22 Mar 2024, 12:49:20 PM IST
22 Mar 2024, 12:31:15 PM IST
22 Mar 2024, 12:02:57 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹38.54, Torrent Power Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 32.27 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.04 times its price-to-book ratio.
22 Mar 2024, 11:46:52 AM IST
22 Mar 2024, 11:30:47 AM IST
343,180 Torrent Power Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 343,180 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
22 Mar 2024, 11:16:43 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,776.47, Nifty at 22,037.70 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 135.28 points to 72,776.47 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 25.75 to 22,037.70 points as of 11:15 IST.
22 Mar 2024, 11:02:39 AM IST
22 Mar 2024, 10:46:34 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Torrent Power Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 213,771.
22 Mar 2024, 10:16:25 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd stock down 5.45% in 5 days
While the Torrent Power Ltd share lost 3.48% today, the scip is down 7.08% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 75.63% and one-year return of 138.47%.
22 Mar 2024, 10:02:18 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Torrent Power Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.23% intraday against a 0.23% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
22 Mar 2024, 9:46:12 AM IST
22 Mar 2024, 9:34:08 AM IST
22 Mar 2024, 9:03:54 AM IST
22 Mar 2024, 8:47:50 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,101.69 points higher at 89.64, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 21.65 points to settle at 21,839.10.
22 Mar 2024, 8:31:46 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Mar 21, 2024,Torrent Power Ltd`s stock closed 2.0% higher at ₹1,244.45. The 52-week low stood at ₹484.20, and the 52-week high reached ₹1,287.50.
22 Mar 2024, 8:03:38 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹1,217.05 and went up to a high of ₹1,256.00 during the previous trading session on Mar 21, 2024.
22 Mar 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Torrent Power Ltd. The Torrent Power Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Torrent Power Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,244.45, up 2.00%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,287.50 and ₹484.20 in the last one year. At last count, the Torrent Power Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹59.81 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Torrent Power Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
