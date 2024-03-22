Torrent Power Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.08% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

22 Mar 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Torrent Power Ltd. The Torrent Power Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Torrent Power Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,244.45, up 2.00%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,287.50 and ₹484.20 in the last one year. At last count, the Torrent Power Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹59.81 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Torrent Power Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.