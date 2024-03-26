Torrent Power Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 11.56% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

26 Mar 2024, 3:43:18 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd shares close at ₹1,397.00, up 11.56%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
26 Mar 2024, 3:31:13 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Torrent Power Ltd closed at ₹1,397.00, up 8.36%. The day's high was ₹1,443.90 and low was ₹1,274.70, and the total traded volume stood at 4,287,959.
26 Mar 2024, 3:17:08 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd share price chart today
26 Mar 2024, 3:13:06 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,436.24, Nifty at 22,004.05 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 395.70 points to 72,436.24 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 92.70 to 22,004.05 points as of 15:09 IST.
26 Mar 2024, 3:03:02 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd SWOT Analysis
26 Mar 2024, 2:48:56 PM IST
Here's how Torrent Power Ltd price chart looks like today
26 Mar 2024, 2:30:45 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 5.82%; m-cap at 65.29 Thousand Crore
The Torrent Power Ltd stock has lost 3.48% in 1 day, gained 5.45% in the 1 week, gained 7.08% in 1 month, gained 36.87% 3 months, gained 75.63% in 6 months, gained 138.47% in 1 year, gained 43.72% in 3 years, and gained 36.77% in 5 years.
26 Mar 2024, 2:16:41 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd: 52-week high & low
Torrent Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,369.50 and 52-week low of ₹484.20. At last count, the stock was up 5.67% at ₹1,360.60.
26 Mar 2024, 1:46:30 PM IST
2,472,949 Torrent Power Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 2,472,949 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
26 Mar 2024, 1:16:14 PM IST
Here's how Torrent Power Ltd price chart looks like today
26 Mar 2024, 1:02:09 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd: 52-week high & low
Torrent Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,347.80 and 52-week low of ₹484.20. At last count, the stock was up 4.53% at ₹1,354.55.
26 Mar 2024, 12:48:02 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd Stock Summary
26 Mar 2024, 12:31:55 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Torrent Power Ltd with peer listed stocks
26 Mar 2024, 12:01:43 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹38.54, Torrent Power Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 33.32 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.21 times its price-to-book ratio.
26 Mar 2024, 11:47:39 AM IST
Here's how Torrent Power Ltd price chart looks like today
26 Mar 2024, 11:31:32 AM IST
1,414,012 Torrent Power Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 1,414,012 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
26 Mar 2024, 11:15:27 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,559.46, Nifty at 22,029.80 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 272.48 points to 72,559.46 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 66.95 to 22,029.80 points as of 11:10 IST.
26 Mar 2024, 11:01:21 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd versus peer group stocks
26 Mar 2024, 10:47:16 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Torrent Power Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,150,620.
26 Mar 2024, 10:19:06 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd stock up 5.45% in 5 days
While the Torrent Power Ltd share gained 3.48% today, the scip is up 7.08% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 75.63% and one-year return of 138.47%.
26 Mar 2024, 10:00:54 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Torrent Power Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 2.82% intraday against a 2.82% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.