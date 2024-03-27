Torrent Power Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.48% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

27 Mar 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd shares close at ₹1,409.95, up 0.48%
27 Mar 2024, 3:33:15 PM IST
Shares of Torrent Power Ltd closed at ₹1,409.95, up 1.40%. The day's high was ₹1,514.70 and low was ₹1,365.05, and the total traded volume stood at 8,681,525.
27 Mar 2024, 3:18:57 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 3:12:50 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,925.75, Nifty at 22,155.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 455.45 points to 72,925.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.65 to 22,155.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 3:02:39 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 2:48:22 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 2:31:59 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 4.00%; m-cap at 70.23 Thousand Crore
The Torrent Power Ltd stock has lost 3.48% in 1 day, gained 5.45% in the 1 week, gained 7.08% in 1 month, gained 36.87% 3 months, gained 75.63% in 6 months, gained 138.47% in 1 year, gained 43.72% in 3 years, and gained 36.77% in 5 years.
27 Mar 2024, 2:17:41 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,514.70 and 52-week low of ₹484.20. At last count, the stock was up 3.55% at ₹1,462.50.
27 Mar 2024, 1:47:05 PM IST
6,788,428 Torrent Power Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 6,788,428 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
27 Mar 2024, 1:18:27 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 1:02:05 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,514.70 and 52-week low of ₹484.20. At last count, the stock was up 1.15% at ₹1,438.75.
27 Mar 2024, 12:47:49 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 12:00:50 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹38.54, Torrent Power Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 36.53 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.71 times its price-to-book ratio.
27 Mar 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 11:32:25 AM IST
4,132,606 Torrent Power Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 4,132,606 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
27 Mar 2024, 11:22:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,989.80, Nifty at 22,170.10 at 11:19 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 519.50 points to 72,989.80 at 11:19 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 165.40 to 22,170.10 points as of 11:19 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 11:01:48 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 10:47:36 AM IST
The total volume of Torrent Power Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 2,579,930.
27 Mar 2024, 10:17:03 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd stock up 5.45% in 5 days
While the Torrent Power Ltd share gained 3.48% today, the scip is up 7.08% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 75.63% and one-year return of 138.47%.
27 Mar 2024, 10:04:46 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Torrent Power Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.04% intraday against a 1.04% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.