Torrent Power Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 5.07% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

28 Mar 2024, 3:42:46 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd shares close at ₹1,357.95, down 3.95%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
28 Mar 2024, 3:32:38 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Torrent Power Ltd closed at ₹1,363.95, down 4.32%. The day's high was ₹1,449.00 and low was ₹1,331.10, and the total traded volume stood at 2,737,915.
28 Mar 2024, 3:18:27 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd share price chart today
28 Mar 2024, 3:10:21 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,786.48, Nifty at 22,472.40 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 790.17 points to 73,786.48 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 348.75 to 22,472.40 points as of 15:05 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 3:04:17 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd SWOT Analysis
28 Mar 2024, 2:48:04 PM IST
Here's how Torrent Power Ltd price chart looks like today
28 Mar 2024, 2:31:46 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 3.24%; m-cap at 66.04 Thousand Crore
The Torrent Power Ltd stock has lost 3.48% in 1 day, gained 5.45% in the 1 week, gained 7.08% in 1 month, gained 36.87% 3 months, gained 75.63% in 6 months, gained 138.47% in 1 year, gained 43.72% in 3 years, and gained 36.77% in 5 years.
28 Mar 2024, 2:17:37 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd: 52-week high & low
Torrent Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,514.70 and 52-week low of ₹485.55. At last count, the stock was down 3.12% at ₹1,373.50.
28 Mar 2024, 1:47:16 PM IST
1,978,451 Torrent Power Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 1,978,451 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 1:16:50 PM IST
Here's how Torrent Power Ltd price chart looks like today
28 Mar 2024, 1:02:42 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd: 52-week high & low
Torrent Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,514.70 and 52-week low of ₹485.55. At last count, the stock was down 3.05% at ₹1,376.00.
28 Mar 2024, 12:48:28 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd Stock Summary
28 Mar 2024, 12:32:16 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Torrent Power Ltd with peer listed stocks
28 Mar 2024, 12:01:40 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹38.54, Torrent Power Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 36.79 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.75 times its price-to-book ratio.
28 Mar 2024, 11:47:32 AM IST
Here's how Torrent Power Ltd price chart looks like today
28 Mar 2024, 11:31:19 AM IST
1,674,387 Torrent Power Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 1,674,387 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 11:17:11 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,800.40, Nifty at 22,346.45 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 804.09 points to 73,800.40 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 222.80 to 22,346.45 points as of 11:15 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 11:00:59 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd versus peer group stocks
28 Mar 2024, 10:46:50 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Torrent Power Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,515,750.
28 Mar 2024, 10:18:32 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd stock down 5.45% in 5 days
While the Torrent Power Ltd share lost 3.48% today, the scip is down 7.08% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 75.63% and one-year return of 138.47%.
28 Mar 2024, 10:02:21 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Torrent Power Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.92% intraday against a 0.92% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.