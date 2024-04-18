Trent Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.01% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

18 Apr 2024, 3:41:15 PM IST
Trent Ltd shares close at ₹4,118.00, up 3.01%
18 Apr 2024, 3:31:07 PM IST
Trent Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Trent Ltd closed at ₹4,118.00, up 2.13%. The day's high was ₹4,177.90 and low was ₹3,976.60, and the total traded volume stood at 1,484,950.
18 Apr 2024, 3:16:56 PM IST
Trent Ltd share price chart today
18 Apr 2024, 3:12:53 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,481.23, Nifty at 22,040.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 462.45 points to 72,481.23 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 107.50 to 22,040.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 3:02:47 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 2:48:37 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 2:32:22 PM IST
Trent Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 3.16%; m-cap at 1.46 Lakh Crore
The Trent Ltd stock has gained 3.96% in 1 day, gained 2.2% in the 1 week, lost 2.04% in 1 month, gained 25.97% 3 months, gained 89.22% in 6 months, gained 192.54% in 1 year, gained 75.04% in 3 years, and gained 62.04% in 5 years.
18 Apr 2024, 2:16:09 PM IST
Trent Ltd: 52-week high & low
Trent Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,243.95 and 52-week low of ₹1,306.20. At last count, the stock was up 3.14% at ₹4,117.00.
18 Apr 2024, 1:47:40 PM IST
1,134,873 Trent Ltd shares change hands
The Retail company saw 1,134,873 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 1:03:01 PM IST
Trent Ltd: 52-week high & low
Trent Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,243.95 and 52-week low of ₹1,306.20. At last count, the stock was up 3.96% at ₹4,156.25.
18 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Trent Ltd. The Trent Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Trent Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹4,156.25, up 3.96%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹4,243.95 and ₹1,306.20 in the last one year. At last count, the Trent Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.47 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Trent Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
