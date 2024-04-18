Trent Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.01% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

18 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Trent Ltd. The Trent Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Trent Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹4,156.25, up 3.96%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹4,243.95 and ₹1,306.20 in the last one year. At last count, the Trent Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.47 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Trent Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.