Trent Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.94% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

19 Apr 2024, 3:40:21 PM IST
Trent Ltd shares close at ₹4,154.05, up 1.94%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
19 Apr 2024, 3:32:16 PM IST
Trent Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Trent Ltd closed at ₹4,154.05, up 2.01%. The day's high was ₹4,174.75 and low was ₹3,964.05, and the total traded volume stood at 1,180,405.
19 Apr 2024, 3:18:03 PM IST
Trent Ltd share price chart today
19 Apr 2024, 3:11:56 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,003.33, Nifty at 22,131.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 514.34 points to 73,003.33 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 135.70 to 22,131.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
19 Apr 2024, 3:01:47 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 2:47:39 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 2:33:26 PM IST
Trent Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.58%; m-cap at 1.46 Lakh Crore
The Trent Ltd stock has gained 3.96% in 1 day, gained 2.2% in the 1 week, lost 2.04% in 1 month, gained 25.97% 3 months, gained 89.22% in 6 months, gained 192.54% in 1 year, gained 75.04% in 3 years, and gained 62.04% in 5 years.
19 Apr 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
Trent Ltd: 52-week high & low
Trent Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,243.95 and 52-week low of ₹1,306.20. At last count, the stock was up 0.04% at ₹4,110.00.
19 Apr 2024, 1:46:50 PM IST
802,079 Trent Ltd shares change hands
The Retail company saw 802,079 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Apr 2024, 1:16:23 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 1:02:15 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 12:48:01 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 12:31:48 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Trent Ltd with peer listed stocks
19 Apr 2024, 12:01:26 PM IST
Trent Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹23.54, Trent Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 173.88 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 49.94 times its price-to-book ratio.
19 Apr 2024, 11:47:18 AM IST
19 Apr 2024, 11:33:10 AM IST
19 Apr 2024, 11:23:00 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,139.69, Nifty at 21,858.55 at 11:20 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 349.30 points to 72,139.69 at 11:20 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 137.30 to 21,858.55 points as of 11:20 IST.
19 Apr 2024, 11:02:47 AM IST
Trent Ltd versus peer group stocks
19 Apr 2024, 10:48:37 AM IST
Trent Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Trent Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 502,971.
19 Apr 2024, 10:18:08 AM IST
Trent Ltd stock down 2.2% in 5 days
While the Trent Ltd share lost 3.96% today, the scip is down 2.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 89.22% and one-year return of 192.54%.
19 Apr 2024, 10:03:56 AM IST
