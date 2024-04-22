Trent Share Price LIVE: Stock rises 0.49% in afternoon trade; what’s next?

22 Apr 2024, 1:01:51 PM IST
Trent Ltd: 52-week high & low
Trent Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹4,304.80 and 52-week low of ₹1,306.20. At last count, the stock was up 0.49% at ₹4,131.30.
Large Cap comparison of Trent Ltd with peer listed stocks
Trent Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹23.54, Trent Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 176.40 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 50.66 times its price-to-book ratio.
Here's how Trent Ltd price chart looks like today
769,335 Trent Ltd shares change hands
The Retail company saw 769,335 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,465.86, Nifty at 22,279.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 377.53 points to 73,465.86 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 132.05 to 22,279.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
Trent Ltd versus peer group stocks
Trent Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Trent Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 719,443.
Trent Ltd stock up 2.2% in 5 days
While the Trent Ltd share gained 3.96% today, the scip is up 2.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 89.22% and one-year return of 192.54%.
Trent Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Trent Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.43% intraday against a 1.43% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
Want to know how Trent Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
How Trent Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
Trent Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
Trent Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹3,964.05 and went up to a high of ₹4,174.75 during the previous trading session on Apr 19, 2024.
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Trent Ltd. The Trent Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Trent Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹4,158.95, up 1.76%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹4,243.95 and ₹1,306.20 in the last one year. At last count, the Trent Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.48 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Trent Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
