Vedanta Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.37% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

12 Apr 2024, 3:42:33 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd shares close at ₹372.95, up 3.41%
12 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST
Shares of Vedanta Ltd closed at ₹372.95, up 3.41%. The day's high was ₹374.90 and low was ₹360.80, and the total traded volume stood at 39,969,856.
12 Apr 2024, 3:16:19 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 3:12:17 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,275.33, Nifty at 22,522.90 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 762.82 points to 74,275.33 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 230.90 to 22,522.90 points as of 15:10 IST.
12 Apr 2024, 3:02:12 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 2:46:03 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 2:31:55 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.55%; m-cap at 1.37 Lakh Crore
The Vedanta Ltd stock has gained 0.49% in 1 day, lost 2.31% in the 1 week, lost 1.46% in 1 month, gained 12.59% 3 months, gained 10.79% in 6 months, lost 8.16% in 1 year, gained 7.3% in 3 years, and gained 9.89% in 5 years.
12 Apr 2024, 2:17:49 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹369.75 and 52-week low of ₹208.00. At last count, the stock was up 1.82% at ₹367.70.
12 Apr 2024, 1:47:31 PM IST
26,323,298 Vedanta Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 26,323,298 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
12 Apr 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 1:03:06 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹369.75 and 52-week low of ₹208.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.66% at ₹364.80.
12 Apr 2024, 12:46:56 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 12:32:50 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 12:00:33 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹12.78, Vedanta Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 28.30 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.26 times its price-to-book ratio.
12 Apr 2024, 11:48:28 AM IST
12 Apr 2024, 11:32:21 AM IST
19,218,970 Vedanta Ltd shares change hands
12 Apr 2024, 11:18:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,680.88, Nifty at 22,659.40 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 357.27 points to 74,680.88 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 94.40 to 22,659.40 points as of 11:15 IST.
12 Apr 2024, 11:02:07 AM IST
12 Apr 2024, 10:47:57 AM IST
The total volume of Vedanta Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 16,935,098.
12 Apr 2024, 10:15:40 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd stock up 2.31% in 5 days
While the Vedanta Ltd share gained 0.49% today, the scip is up 1.46% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 10.79% and one-year return of 8.16%.
12 Apr 2024, 10:03:35 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Vedanta Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.18% intraday against a 0.18% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.