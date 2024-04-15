Vedanta Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.44% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 Apr 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd shares close at ₹370.55, down 0.44%
15 Apr 2024, 3:31:20 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Vedanta Ltd closed at ₹371.65, down 0.48%. The day's high was ₹383.95 and low was ₹360.25, and the total traded volume stood at 44,701,075.
15 Apr 2024, 3:17:12 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,402.75, Nifty at 22,302.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 842.15 points to 73,402.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 217.05 to 22,302.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
15 Apr 2024, 3:03:02 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 2:46:50 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 2:32:43 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.25%; m-cap at 1.39 Lakh Crore
The Vedanta Ltd stock has gained 0.49% in 1 day, lost 2.31% in the 1 week, lost 1.46% in 1 month, gained 12.59% 3 months, gained 10.79% in 6 months, lost 8.16% in 1 year, gained 7.3% in 3 years, and gained 9.89% in 5 years.
15 Apr 2024, 2:16:32 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹383.95 and 52-week low of ₹208.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.40% at ₹373.90.
15 Apr 2024, 1:48:15 PM IST
37,724,632 Vedanta Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 37,724,632 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 Apr 2024, 1:15:45 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 1:03:38 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹383.95 and 52-week low of ₹208.00. At last count, the stock was up 1.43% at ₹376.50.
15 Apr 2024, 12:47:25 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 12:31:14 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 12:02:57 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹12.78, Vedanta Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 29.19 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.39 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 Apr 2024, 11:48:48 AM IST
15 Apr 2024, 11:32:39 AM IST
29,953,659 Vedanta Ltd shares change hands
15 Apr 2024, 11:18:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,745.83, Nifty at 22,424.55 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 499.07 points to 73,745.83 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 94.85 to 22,424.55 points as of 11:14 IST.
15 Apr 2024, 11:00:19 AM IST
15 Apr 2024, 10:48:13 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Vedanta Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 23,689,455.
15 Apr 2024, 10:15:52 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd stock down 2.31% in 5 days
While the Vedanta Ltd share lost 0.49% today, the scip is down 1.46% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 10.79% and one-year return of 8.16%.
15 Apr 2024, 10:01:44 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Vedanta Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 1.26% intraday against a 1.26% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.