Vedanta Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.15% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 Apr 2024, 3:42:36 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd shares close at ₹377.90, up 2.01%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
16 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Vedanta Ltd closed at ₹378.00, up 2.15%. The day's high was ₹381.50 and low was ₹364.05, and the total traded volume stood at 28,835,477.
16 Apr 2024, 3:16:16 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 3:12:14 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,872.26, Nifty at 22,115.45 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 527.52 points to 72,872.26 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 157.05 to 22,115.45 points as of 15:09 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 3:02:08 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd SWOT Analysis
16 Apr 2024, 2:47:54 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 2:33:42 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.25%; m-cap at 1.39 Lakh Crore
The Vedanta Ltd stock has gained 0.49% in 1 day, lost 2.31% in the 1 week, lost 1.46% in 1 month, gained 12.59% 3 months, gained 10.79% in 6 months, lost 8.16% in 1 year, gained 7.3% in 3 years, and gained 9.89% in 5 years.
16 Apr 2024, 2:15:25 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd: 52-week high & low
Vedanta Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹383.95 and 52-week low of ₹208.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.77% at ₹374.45.
16 Apr 2024, 1:47:08 PM IST
20,363,228 Vedanta Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 20,363,228 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 1:16:42 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 1:02:33 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd: 52-week high & low
Vedanta Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹383.95 and 52-week low of ₹208.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.20% at ₹373.80.
16 Apr 2024, 12:48:19 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd Stock Summary
16 Apr 2024, 12:32:09 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Vedanta Ltd with peer listed stocks
16 Apr 2024, 12:03:45 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹12.78, Vedanta Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 28.99 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.36 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 Apr 2024, 11:47:31 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 11:31:17 AM IST
14,773,856 Vedanta Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 14,773,856 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 11:19:09 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,042.21, Nifty at 22,198.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 357.57 points to 73,042.21 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 73.55 to 22,198.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd versus peer group stocks
16 Apr 2024, 10:46:44 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Vedanta Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 13,427,764.
16 Apr 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd stock up 2.31% in 5 days
While the Vedanta Ltd share gained 0.49% today, the scip is up 1.46% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 10.79% and one-year return of 8.16%.
16 Apr 2024, 10:03:54 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Vedanta Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.22% intraday against a 0.22% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.