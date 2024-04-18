Vedanta Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.32% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

18 Apr 2024, 3:41:15 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd shares close at ₹390.95, up 3.32%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
18 Apr 2024, 3:31:07 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Vedanta Ltd closed at ₹390.75, up 2.58%. The day's high was ₹394.75 and low was ₹383.05, and the total traded volume stood at 35,477,440.
18 Apr 2024, 3:16:56 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd share price chart today
18 Apr 2024, 3:12:53 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,481.23, Nifty at 22,040.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 462.45 points to 72,481.23 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 107.50 to 22,040.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 3:02:47 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd SWOT Analysis
18 Apr 2024, 2:48:37 PM IST
Here's how Vedanta Ltd price chart looks like today
18 Apr 2024, 2:32:22 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 3.60%; m-cap at 1.46 Lakh Crore
The Vedanta Ltd stock has gained 0.49% in 1 day, lost 2.31% in the 1 week, lost 1.46% in 1 month, gained 12.59% 3 months, gained 10.79% in 6 months, lost 8.16% in 1 year, gained 7.3% in 3 years, and gained 9.89% in 5 years.
18 Apr 2024, 2:16:09 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd: 52-week high & low
Vedanta Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹394.75 and 52-week low of ₹208.00. At last count, the stock was up 3.44% at ₹391.65.
18 Apr 2024, 1:47:40 PM IST
26,512,365 Vedanta Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 26,512,365 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
Here's how Vedanta Ltd price chart looks like today
18 Apr 2024, 1:03:01 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd: 52-week high & low
Vedanta Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹391.90 and 52-week low of ₹208.00. At last count, the stock was up 3.58% at ₹393.75.
18 Apr 2024, 12:48:23 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd Stock Summary
18 Apr 2024, 12:33:44 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Vedanta Ltd with peer listed stocks
18 Apr 2024, 12:03:26 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹12.78, Vedanta Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 29.58 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.45 times its price-to-book ratio.
18 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
Here's how Vedanta Ltd price chart looks like today
18 Apr 2024, 11:33:06 AM IST
17,947,212 Vedanta Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 17,947,212 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 11:16:55 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,345.10, Nifty at 22,193.60 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 401.42 points to 73,345.10 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.70 to 22,193.60 points as of 11:15 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 11:02:48 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd versus peer group stocks
18 Apr 2024, 10:46:38 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Vedanta Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 16,054,498.
18 Apr 2024, 10:18:12 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd stock up 2.31% in 5 days
While the Vedanta Ltd share gained 0.49% today, the scip is up 1.46% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 10.79% and one-year return of 8.16%.
18 Apr 2024, 10:01:57 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Vedanta Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 2.80% intraday against a 2.80% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.