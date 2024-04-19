Vedanta Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.62% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

19 Apr 2024, 3:40:21 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd shares close at ₹384.90, down 0.62%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
19 Apr 2024, 3:32:16 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Vedanta Ltd closed at ₹384.90, down 0.62%. The day's high was ₹396.75 and low was ₹382.20, and the total traded volume stood at 33,302,564.
19 Apr 2024, 3:18:03 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd share price chart today
19 Apr 2024, 3:11:56 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,003.33, Nifty at 22,131.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 514.34 points to 73,003.33 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 135.70 to 22,131.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
19 Apr 2024, 3:01:47 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd SWOT Analysis
19 Apr 2024, 2:47:39 PM IST
Here's how Vedanta Ltd price chart looks like today
19 Apr 2024, 2:33:26 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.10%; m-cap at 1.45 Lakh Crore
The Vedanta Ltd stock has gained 0.49% in 1 day, lost 2.31% in the 1 week, lost 1.46% in 1 month, gained 12.59% 3 months, gained 10.79% in 6 months, lost 8.16% in 1 year, gained 7.3% in 3 years, and gained 9.89% in 5 years.
19 Apr 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd: 52-week high & low
Vedanta Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹396.75 and 52-week low of ₹208.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.39% at ₹388.90.
19 Apr 2024, 1:46:50 PM IST
27,790,754 Vedanta Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 27,790,754 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Apr 2024, 1:16:23 PM IST
Here's how Vedanta Ltd price chart looks like today
19 Apr 2024, 1:02:15 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd: 52-week high & low
Vedanta Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹396.75 and 52-week low of ₹208.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.12% at ₹388.70.
19 Apr 2024, 12:48:01 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd Stock Summary
19 Apr 2024, 12:31:48 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Vedanta Ltd with peer listed stocks
19 Apr 2024, 12:01:26 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹12.78, Vedanta Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 30.43 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.58 times its price-to-book ratio.
19 Apr 2024, 11:47:18 AM IST
Here's how Vedanta Ltd price chart looks like today
19 Apr 2024, 11:33:10 AM IST
21,996,213 Vedanta Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 21,996,213 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Apr 2024, 11:23:00 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,139.69, Nifty at 21,858.55 at 11:20 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 349.30 points to 72,139.69 at 11:20 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 137.30 to 21,858.55 points as of 11:20 IST.
19 Apr 2024, 11:02:47 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd versus peer group stocks
19 Apr 2024, 10:48:37 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Vedanta Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 17,318,694.
19 Apr 2024, 10:18:08 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd stock up 2.31% in 5 days
While the Vedanta Ltd share gained 0.49% today, the scip is up 1.46% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 10.79% and one-year return of 8.16%.
19 Apr 2024, 10:03:56 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Vedanta Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.71% intraday against a 0.71% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.