COMPANIES

NEWS

Vedanta Share Price LIVE: Stock falls 1.18% in afternoon trade; what’s next?

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 22, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Vedanta Ltd Stock Price Live: The Vedanta Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Vedanta Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹385.95, down 0.66%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹396.75 and ₹208.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Vedanta Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.43 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Vedanta Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

22 Apr 2024, 1:01:51 PM IST

Vedanta Ltd: 52-week high & low

Vedanta Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹396.75 and 52-week low of ₹208.00. At last count, the stock was down 1.01% at ₹382.45.
22 Apr 2024, 12:49:44 PM IST

Vedanta Ltd Stock Summary

22 Apr 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST

Large Cap comparison of Vedanta Ltd with peer listed stocks

22 Apr 2024, 12:01:10 PM IST

Vedanta Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹12.78, Vedanta Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 30.19 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.54 times its price-to-book ratio.
22 Apr 2024, 11:47:01 AM IST

Here's how Vedanta Ltd price chart looks like today

22 Apr 2024, 11:32:54 AM IST

13,359,504 Vedanta Ltd shares change hands

The Mining & Mineral products company saw 13,359,504 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
22 Apr 2024, 11:18:44 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,465.86, Nifty at 22,279.05 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 377.53 points to 73,465.86 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 132.05 to 22,279.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
22 Apr 2024, 11:02:37 AM IST

Vedanta Ltd versus peer group stocks

22 Apr 2024, 10:48:27 AM IST

Vedanta Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Vedanta Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 11,101,499.
22 Apr 2024, 10:15:52 AM IST

Vedanta Ltd stock down 2.31% in 5 days

While the Vedanta Ltd share lost 0.49% today, the scip is down 1.46% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 10.79% and one-year return of 8.16%.
22 Apr 2024, 10:03:46 AM IST

Vedanta Ltd shares underperform Sensex

Vedanta Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 1.30% intraday against a 1.30% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
22 Apr 2024, 9:45:33 AM IST

Here's how Vedanta Ltd price chart looks like today

22 Apr 2024, 9:33:25 AM IST

Want to know how Vedanta Ltd's cash flows look like? See below

22 Apr 2024, 9:03:00 AM IST

How Vedanta Ltd performed in last 4 quarters

22 Apr 2024, 8:46:46 AM IST

Vedanta Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell

In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,488.99 points lower at 454.69, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 0.00 points to settle at 21,995.85.
22 Apr 2024, 8:32:35 AM IST

Vedanta Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high

On Apr 19, 2024,Vedanta Ltd`s stock closed 0.66% lower at ₹385.95. The 52-week low stood at ₹208.00, and the 52-week high reached ₹396.75.
22 Apr 2024, 8:02:14 AM IST

Vedanta Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session

The price of the stock reached a low of ₹382.20 and went up to a high of ₹396.75 during the previous trading session on Apr 19, 2024.
22 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.



NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
