Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.90% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 Apr 2024, 3:42:36 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares close at ₹12.90, down 1.14%
16 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd closed at ₹12.90, down 1.52%. The day's high was ₹13.20 and low was ₹12.55, and the total traded volume stood at 1,198,850,121.
16 Apr 2024, 3:16:16 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 3:12:14 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,872.26, Nifty at 22,115.45 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 527.52 points to 72,872.26 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 157.05 to 22,115.45 points as of 15:10 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 3:02:08 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 2:47:54 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 2:15:25 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd: 52-week high & low
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹18.40 and 52-week low of ₹6.00. At last count, the stock was down 1.52% at ₹12.90.
16 Apr 2024, 1:47:08 PM IST
860,136,417 Vodafone Idea Ltd shares change hands
The Telecomm-Service company saw 860,136,417 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 1:16:42 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 1:02:33 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹18.40 and 52-week low of ₹6.00. At last count, the stock was down 1.90% at ₹13.15.
16 Apr 2024, 12:48:19 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 12:32:09 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 12:03:45 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹-6.16, Vodafone Idea Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio -2.14 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at -0.70 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 Apr 2024, 11:47:31 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 11:31:17 AM IST
484,295,769 Vodafone Idea Ltd shares change hands
The Telecomm-Service company saw 484,295,769 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 11:19:09 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,042.21, Nifty at 22,198.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 357.57 points to 73,042.21 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 73.55 to 22,198.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 10:46:44 AM IST
The total volume of Vodafone Idea Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 416,073,885.
16 Apr 2024, 10:03:54 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 3.04% intraday against a 3.04% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
16 Apr 2024, 9:49:41 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 9:33:29 AM IST
