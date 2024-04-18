Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.93% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

18 Apr 2024, 3:41:15 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares close at ₹13.20, up 1.93%
18 Apr 2024, 3:31:07 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd closed at ₹13.20, up 1.54%. The day's high was ₹13.55 and low was ₹13.10, and the total traded volume stood at 790,446,691.
18 Apr 2024, 3:16:56 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd share price chart today
18 Apr 2024, 3:12:53 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,481.23, Nifty at 22,040.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 462.45 points to 72,481.23 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 107.50 to 22,040.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 3:02:47 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd SWOT Analysis
18 Apr 2024, 2:48:37 PM IST
Here's how Vodafone Idea Ltd price chart looks like today
18 Apr 2024, 2:16:09 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd: 52-week high & low
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹18.40 and 52-week low of ₹6.00. At last count, the stock was up 2.70% at ₹13.35.
18 Apr 2024, 1:47:40 PM IST
574,720,667 Vodafone Idea Ltd shares change hands
The Telecomm-Service company saw 574,720,667 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
Here's how Vodafone Idea Ltd price chart looks like today
18 Apr 2024, 1:03:01 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd: 52-week high & low
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹18.40 and 52-week low of ₹6.00. At last count, the stock was up 3.86% at ₹13.40.
18 Apr 2024, 12:48:23 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd Stock Summary
18 Apr 2024, 12:33:44 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Vodafone Idea Ltd with peer listed stocks
18 Apr 2024, 12:03:26 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹-6.16, Vodafone Idea Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio -2.10 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at -0.69 times its price-to-book ratio.
18 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
Here's how Vodafone Idea Ltd price chart looks like today
18 Apr 2024, 11:33:06 AM IST
397,832,950 Vodafone Idea Ltd shares change hands
The Telecomm-Service company saw 397,832,950 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 11:16:55 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,345.10, Nifty at 22,193.60 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 401.42 points to 73,345.10 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.70 to 22,193.60 points as of 11:15 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 11:02:48 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd versus peer group stocks
18 Apr 2024, 10:46:38 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Vodafone Idea Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 347,114,879.
18 Apr 2024, 10:01:57 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 2.32% intraday against a 2.32% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
18 Apr 2024, 9:45:49 AM IST
Here's how Vodafone Idea Ltd price chart looks like today
18 Apr 2024, 9:33:43 AM IST
Want to know how Vodafone Idea Ltd's cash flows look like? See below