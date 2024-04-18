scorecardresearch
Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.93% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 18, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd Stock Price Live: The Vodafone Idea Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Vodafone Idea Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹12.95, down 1.52%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹18.40 and ₹6.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Vodafone Idea Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹63.04 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Vodafone Idea Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

18 Apr 2024, 3:41:15 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd shares close at ₹13.20, up 1.93%

18 Apr 2024, 3:31:07 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd closed at ₹13.20, up 1.54%. The day's high was ₹13.55 and low was ₹13.10, and the total traded volume stood at 790,446,691.
18 Apr 2024, 3:16:56 PM IST

18 Apr 2024, 3:12:53 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,481.23, Nifty at 22,040.40 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 462.45 points to 72,481.23 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 107.50 to 22,040.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 3:02:47 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd SWOT Analysis

18 Apr 2024, 2:48:37 PM IST

18 Apr 2024, 2:16:09 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd: 52-week high & low

Vodafone Idea Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹18.40 and 52-week low of ₹6.00. At last count, the stock was up 2.70% at ₹13.35.
18 Apr 2024, 1:47:40 PM IST

574,720,667 Vodafone Idea Ltd shares change hands

The Telecomm-Service company saw 574,720,667 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST

18 Apr 2024, 1:03:01 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd: 52-week high & low

Vodafone Idea Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹18.40 and 52-week low of ₹6.00. At last count, the stock was up 3.86% at ₹13.40.
18 Apr 2024, 12:48:23 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd Stock Summary

18 Apr 2024, 12:33:44 PM IST

Mid Cap comparison of Vodafone Idea Ltd with peer listed stocks

18 Apr 2024, 12:03:26 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹-6.16, Vodafone Idea Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio -2.10 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at -0.69 times its price-to-book ratio.
18 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST

18 Apr 2024, 11:33:06 AM IST

397,832,950 Vodafone Idea Ltd shares change hands

The Telecomm-Service company saw 397,832,950 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 11:16:55 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,345.10, Nifty at 22,193.60 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 401.42 points to 73,345.10 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.70 to 22,193.60 points as of 11:15 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 11:02:48 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd versus peer group stocks

18 Apr 2024, 10:46:38 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Vodafone Idea Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 347,114,879.
18 Apr 2024, 10:01:57 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

Vodafone Idea Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 2.32% intraday against a 2.32% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
18 Apr 2024, 9:45:49 AM IST

18 Apr 2024, 9:33:43 AM IST

Want to know how Vodafone Idea Ltd's cash flows look like? See below

Advertisement