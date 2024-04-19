Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 2.27% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

19 Apr 2024, 3:40:21 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares close at ₹12.85, down 2.27%
19 Apr 2024, 3:32:16 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd closed at ₹12.85, down 1.89%. The day's high was ₹13.30 and low was ₹12.85, and the total traded volume stood at 720,274,197.
19 Apr 2024, 3:18:03 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 3:11:56 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,003.33, Nifty at 22,131.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 514.34 points to 73,003.33 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 135.70 to 22,131.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
19 Apr 2024, 3:01:47 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 2:47:39 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹18.40 and 52-week low of ₹6.00. At last count, the stock was down 0.76% at ₹13.05.
19 Apr 2024, 1:46:50 PM IST
495,420,845 Vodafone Idea Ltd shares change hands
The Telecomm-Service company saw 495,420,845 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Apr 2024, 1:16:23 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 1:02:15 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹18.40 and 52-week low of ₹6.00. At last count, the stock was down 0.38% at ₹13.10.
19 Apr 2024, 12:48:01 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 12:31:48 PM IST
19 Apr 2024, 12:01:26 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹-5.98, Vodafone Idea Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio -2.21 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at -0.74 times its price-to-book ratio.
19 Apr 2024, 11:47:18 AM IST
19 Apr 2024, 11:33:10 AM IST
329,554,762 Vodafone Idea Ltd shares change hands
The Telecomm-Service company saw 329,554,762 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Apr 2024, 11:23:00 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,139.69, Nifty at 21,858.55 at 11:20 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 349.30 points to 72,139.69 at 11:20 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 137.30 to 21,858.55 points as of 11:20 IST.
19 Apr 2024, 11:02:47 AM IST
19 Apr 2024, 10:48:37 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Vodafone Idea Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 261,517,281.
19 Apr 2024, 10:03:56 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.76% intraday against a 0.76% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
19 Apr 2024, 9:47:45 AM IST
19 Apr 2024, 9:31:33 AM IST
