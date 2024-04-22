Vodafone Idea Share Price LIVE: Stock falls 4.65% in afternoon trade; what’s next?

22 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Vodafone Idea Ltd. The Vodafone Idea Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Vodafone Idea Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹12.90, down 2.27%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹18.40 and ₹6.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Vodafone Idea Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹64.65 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Vodafone Idea Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.