Vodafone Idea Share Price LIVE: Stock falls 4.65% in afternoon trade; what’s next?

22 Apr 2024, 1:01:51 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd: 52-week high & low
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹18.40 and 52-week low of ₹6.00. At last count, the stock was down 4.65% at ₹12.35.
22 Apr 2024, 12:49:44 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd Stock Summary
22 Apr 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Vodafone Idea Ltd with peer listed stocks
22 Apr 2024, 12:01:10 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹-5.98, Vodafone Idea Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio -2.16 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at -0.72 times its price-to-book ratio.
22 Apr 2024, 11:47:01 AM IST
Here's how Vodafone Idea Ltd price chart looks like today
22 Apr 2024, 11:32:54 AM IST
576,755,728 Vodafone Idea Ltd shares change hands
The Telecomm-Service company saw 576,755,728 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
22 Apr 2024, 11:18:44 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,465.86, Nifty at 22,279.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 377.53 points to 73,465.86 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 132.05 to 22,279.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
22 Apr 2024, 11:02:37 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd versus peer group stocks
22 Apr 2024, 10:48:27 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Vodafone Idea Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 490,238,217.
22 Apr 2024, 10:03:46 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 3.10% intraday against a 3.10% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
22 Apr 2024, 9:45:33 AM IST
Here's how Vodafone Idea Ltd price chart looks like today
22 Apr 2024, 9:33:25 AM IST
Want to know how Vodafone Idea Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
22 Apr 2024, 9:03:00 AM IST
How Vodafone Idea Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
22 Apr 2024, 8:46:46 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,488.99 points lower at 454.69, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 0.00 points to settle at 21,995.85.
22 Apr 2024, 8:32:35 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Apr 19, 2024,Vodafone Idea Ltd`s stock closed 1.93% higher at ₹13.20. The 52-week low stood at ₹6.00, and the 52-week high reached ₹18.40.
22 Apr 2024, 8:02:14 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹13.10 and went up to a high of ₹13.55 during the previous trading session on Apr 19, 2024.
22 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Vodafone Idea Ltd. The Vodafone Idea Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Vodafone Idea Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹12.90, down 2.27%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹18.40 and ₹6.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Vodafone Idea Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹64.65 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Vodafone Idea Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.