Yes Bank Share Price LIVE: 128,125,811 shares change hands on counter so far

19 Mar 2024, 3:42:06 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹23.05, down 1.92%
19 Mar 2024, 3:31:56 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹23.05, down 1.92%. The day's high was ₹23.70 and low was ₹22.85, and the total traded volume stood at 215,390,080.
19 Mar 2024, 3:17:50 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd share price chart today
19 Mar 2024, 3:11:48 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,057.36, Nifty at 21,846.25 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 691.06 points to 72,057.36 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 209.45 to 21,846.25 points as of 15:10 IST.
19 Mar 2024, 3:03:44 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
19 Mar 2024, 2:47:37 PM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
19 Mar 2024, 2:31:29 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.13%; m-cap at 66.02 Thousand Crore
The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
19 Mar 2024, 2:17:24 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹14.70. At last count, the stock was down 1.92% at ₹22.95.
19 Mar 2024, 1:47:11 PM IST
154,412,117 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 154,412,117 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Mar 2024, 1:18:55 PM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
19 Mar 2024, 1:12:52 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹14.70. At last count, the stock was down 1.71% at ₹23.00.
19 Mar 2024, 12:46:33 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Summary
19 Mar 2024, 12:32:28 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Yes Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
19 Mar 2024, 12:02:07 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 65.08 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.65 times its price-to-book ratio.
19 Mar 2024, 11:47:56 AM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
19 Mar 2024, 11:31:49 AM IST
128,125,811 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 128,125,811 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Mar 2024, 11:17:44 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,141.49, Nifty at 21,862.40 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 606.93 points to 72,141.49 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 193.30 to 21,862.40 points as of 11:14 IST.
19 Mar 2024, 11:01:34 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
19 Mar 2024, 10:47:29 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 106,428,984.
19 Mar 2024, 10:17:15 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd stock down 0.63% in 5 days
While the Yes Bank Ltd share lost 1.47% today, the scip is down 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
19 Mar 2024, 10:03:09 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.21% intraday against a 0.21% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
19 Mar 2024, 9:49:01 AM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
19 Mar 2024, 9:32:54 AM IST
Want to know how Yes Bank Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
19 Mar 2024, 9:00:40 AM IST
How Yes Bank Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
19 Mar 2024, 8:48:36 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,667.96 points higher at 165.32, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 3.05 points to settle at 22,335.70.
19 Mar 2024, 8:31:18 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Mar 18, 2024,Yes Bank Ltd`s stock closed 1.47% lower at ₹23.45. The 52-week low stood at ₹14.70, and the 52-week high reached ₹32.85.
19 Mar 2024, 8:14:04 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹23.25 and went up to a high of ₹24.10 during the previous trading session on Mar 18, 2024.
19 Mar 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Yes Bank Ltd. The Yes Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Yes Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹23.45, down 1.47%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹32.85 and ₹14.70 in the last one year. At last count, the Yes Bank Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹67.46 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Yes Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
